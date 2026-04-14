MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

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For Immediate Release

April 14, 2026

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Brad Gillman: ... / 385-315-8949

Bruno Mars Presents $1 Million Gift to Intermountain Health for the Future Nevada Children's Hospital

LAS VEGAS - In a moment that captured the heart and soul of Las Vegas, global music icon Bruno Mars announced a $1 million gift to Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital during a live event at Toshiba Plaza with thousands of people in attendance, marking a powerful milestone in the hospital's campaign for kids.

The announcement came on April 10 - officially recognized as“Bruno Mars Day” - a citywide celebration honoring Mars' deep roots and enduring commitment to Las Vegas. Bruno Mars Day festivities celebrated the start of his sold out The Romantic Tour, which kicked off April 10 at Allegiant Stadium. The day also coincided with MGM Resorts International naming a Las Vegas street in his honor, a tribute to the artist whose performances have helped define the city's modern entertainment legacy.

“Today, I'm going to donate $1 million to the future Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital,” said Bruno Mars to the jam-packed crowd.

The $1 million gift will directly support lifesaving care, advanced pediatric programs, and expanded access for children and families across Nevada.

“This gift is pure Bruno - bold, joyful, and deeply rooted in community,” said David Flood, president of Intermountain Foundation and chief development officer at Intermountain Health. “Bruno Mars doesn't just perform in Las Vegas; he invests in its future. Because of his generosity, more kids will receive the care they need regardless of complexity, and the health trajectory of the entire region will be enhanced. This serves as a spark – one that we believe will ignite even more momentum and generosity for this historic campaign.”

On stage, Bill and Wendy Hornbuckle, Intermountain Health's Nevada Campaign for Kids Co-Chairs; Mandy Richards, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive for Intermountain Health and president of Children's Health; and David Flood, accepted the gift from Bruno along with“Super Benji” and his mother, Azalea Sanchez. Mars asked Benji to come out on stage when announcing the gift. The crowd chanted Benji's name, a Las Vegas resident and Intermountain Health patient who has faced cancer three times, and whose strength has inspired caregivers and families alike as a reminder for whom this gift is dedicated.

“Being with Benji and his mom on stage with Bruno made this about more than a donation,” said Wendy Hornbuckle.“It turned the spotlight on the urgent need for more pediatric care in our community and what's possible when people come together to support kids and families,” Bill Hornbuckle, chief executive officer and president of MGM Resorts International added.“Today served as a reminder of what's possible when music, generosity, and community come together for kids, Las Vegas style.”

Intermountain Health will build the stand-alone children's hospital at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, in southwest Las Vegas, which is planned to open in 2030.

Intermountain Health is committed to funding two-thirds of the $1 billion+ project needed to complete the comprehensive vision for Nevada Children's Health, including the standalone children's hospital. Intermountain has commissioned Intermountain Foundation to seek the remaining funding through philanthropic support. Foundation leadership is working closely with the Hornbuckles in building the leadership framework of the campaign, which will provide an opportunity for individuals and organizations at all levels to become a part of this historic endeavor, and to impact the lives of countless families.

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About Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health operates medical facilities in Nevada and five other western states. Intermountain is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, a medical group with about 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plan called Select Health® with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is recognized as a leader in using evidence based best practices to consistently deliver high quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

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Bruno Mars Presents $1 Million Gift to Intermountain Health

CONTACT: Brad Gillman Intermountain Health 385.275.8245...