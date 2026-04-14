The Genius Song Under Investigation: The Secret Neural Revive Brain Wave Signal To Switch Into Genius State Of Mind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Genius Song internal report examines gamma wave audio claims, 7-second brain trick positioning, and what the Neural Revive brain entrainment framework states about switching into a genius state of mind

Boise, ID, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer if a purchase is made through these links. This is an informational overview of the Genius Song company's internal report and published product materials. It does not constitute medical, health, neuroscience, or professional advice. All details below reflect what the company states in its own published materials and should be verified on the official website before any purchasing decision.

The Genius Song has released an internal company report examining its own "Neural Revive" brain wave signal framework and the concept it describes as a "genius state of mind." The report responds to growing public attention around what the company has referred to as a "7-second brain trick" and outlines how the brand positions its audio-based brain entrainment approach within that conversation.

The company presents this internal investigation as a structured look at its own product positioning, the research it references, and the broader discussion around Gamma brainwave activity and audio-based stimulation technologies. The report covers what the company states about the technology, the science it cites, and the context any interested adult should have before making a purchase decision.

You can view the current Genius Song offer (official brand page) to review full pricing, terms, and the company's current materials directly.

Individual results vary. Digital wellness audio products are not substitutes for professional medical evaluation or qualified neurological guidance. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any cognitive wellness program.







About the Genius Song Internal Report

The Genius Song is a digital audio track sold by Happy Consumer LLC (Puerto Rico) and processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer. The company's internal report describes the product as a brain entrainment soundwave engineered to activate what the brand calls the "Genius Wave" - a state of elevated Gamma brainwave activity it connects to sharper thinking, stronger creativity, and what the company calls a natural "genius state of mind."

The report outlines the product's development and frames it as the result of research into auditory brain entrainment technology. The company describes the figure behind the product as "Dr. Robert Lake," presented as a NASA-trained neuroscientist. The company's own Terms and Conditions disclose that "Robert Lake is a pen name used with the consent of our leading neuroscientist, who wishes to maintain personal privacy for himself and his family" and that "the qualifications and credentials attributed to this name are genuine and verified." That disclosure is available directly on the official website for any consumer to read before purchasing.

The audio is delivered as a digital download right after purchase. According to the internal report, the core daily practice is a seven-minute listening session with headphones. The "7-second" language in the company's advertising refers to what the report calls the initial phase of the experience - the moment you begin - not the length of the audio. The full session runs seven minutes per day.

The report confirms the product is sold exclusively through the official website and is not available on Amazon or through any third-party retailer.

View the current Genius Song offer (official brand page) - pricing, bonuses, and terms are confirmed there.

The Neural Revive Brain Wave Signal Concept

The central framework in the Genius Song's internal report is what the company calls the "Neural Revive" brain wave signal - the reactivation of dormant Gamma brainwave activity that the report argues is naturally strong in early childhood but gets suppressed by the rhythms of modern adult life.

The report states that most adults are running with significantly reduced Gamma wave output compared to children, and that this suppression is what makes it harder for adults to solve problems creatively, tap into intuition, stay focused, and pick up new skills quickly.

The company's internal findings describe the Genius Song audio track as a tool designed to break that suppression pattern and guide the brain back toward elevated Gamma states through daily acoustic entrainment. According to the report, the mechanism is brain entrainment - carefully constructed soundwave frequencies that influence the brain's natural oscillatory patterns and encourage synchronization with a target frequency range.

The report cites supporting research across several domains. That science is addressed in the section below, including the important distinction between what published literature confirms at the technology level and what it does not confirm about this specific product.

Understanding the "7-Second Brain Trick"

As public interest around the "7-second brain trick" continues to grow, the company report addresses exactly what that phrase means and how it connects to the Genius Song's audio-based approach.

According to the internal report, the "7-second brain trick" is a consumer-facing term the company uses to describe the initial moment of beginning the daily listening practice. The report frames it as the act of intention - putting on headphones and pressing play - which the company positions as the entry point into the Gamma activation process the audio is designed to facilitate.

The report is clear that the audio itself runs for seven full minutes per session. During that time, the company states, listeners don't need to meditate, repeat a mantra, focus on anything specific, or actively do anything at all. Just listen.

The "7-second" language is the company's way of communicating how easy it is to start the daily habit - not a description of how long the session runs. The report positions this simplicity as the Genius Song's main advantage over alternatives like 20- to 40-minute daily meditation practices or in-office biofeedback sessions that, according to the report, can run several hundred dollars per hour.

Gamma Brainwaves and the Referenced Research

The Genius Song's internal report cites published neuroscience research to support its Neural Revive framework. If you want to know what the actual science says before spending $39, this section breaks it down plainly.

Gamma brainwaves are real, and there's genuine research behind them. Gamma oscillations - frequencies in the 30 to 100 Hz range - are a well-documented area of neuroscience study. Published research has associated elevated Gamma activity with heightened attention, stronger perceptual processing, and certain forms of learning and memory consolidation. This isn't invented marketing terminology. It's a real neurological phenomenon that researchers have studied for decades.

Auditory brain entrainment is also a legitimate research area. A 2020 study published in Neuroscience Research by Henao and colleagues examined synchronization of brain oscillations to auditory stimulations and confirmed the phenomenon is measurable under controlled laboratory conditions. A 2023 study in Cerebral Cortex by Michael and colleagues found that individualized frequency entrainment approaches produced benefits for perceptual learning tasks in controlled settings. Both studies appear in the Genius Song's own published reference list.

Here's the distinction that matters: those studies tested specific entrainment protocols at known parameters under controlled laboratory conditions - not the Genius Song audio track as a finished commercial product. These references relate to general neuroscience research and do not evaluate the Genius Song product directly. No independent peer-reviewed clinical trial appears to have tested the Genius Song's specific seven-minute program on a real consumer population with replicated, measurable outcomes.

That gap is worth knowing about - not because it answers whether the audio will work for you, but because it tells you exactly what level of evidence exists. You're looking at a product grounded in a real research domain, not a product with a clinical trial of itself. That's a common situation across the wellness audio space, and the company's own Terms of Service acknowledge it directly by describing the product as provided for entertainment purposes. Additional reporting on Genius Song gamma wave audio claims and evidence context is available for consumers who want to read further before deciding.

How the Audio Experience Is Structured

According to the company's report, the Genius Song is deliberately designed to be as simple as a daily habit gets. Here's what the report describes from start to finish.

After purchase, the digital audio track is emailed to you and downloaded to your phone or computer. You find a quiet, comfortable spot, put on headphones, close your eyes, and press play. Seven minutes later, it's done. The report states there is nothing to actively do - no visualization, no mantra, no journaling required. According to the company, the entrainment frequencies work passively, guiding brainwave activity toward the Gamma range through acoustic synchronization below your conscious awareness.

According to the company, the experience is described as beginning immediately upon first use, with benefits building steadily through consistent daily practice. Missing a day isn't a setback - the company's report simply encourages listeners to pick it back up the next morning. Once purchased, the audio is yours to keep with no subscription and no recurring charges.

Availability and Product Format

The Genius Song is sold exclusively through the official website. According to the company's published pricing at the time of this report, the audio track is available at $39 as a one-time purchase. The sales page notes a stated original price of $49, with limited-time promotional discount language. The company's published terms describe no subscription billing or automatic rebilling of any kind.

Purchase includes three bonus digital resources the company describes as: a wealth and financial attraction book framed as a foundational personal development text; a guided visualization audio from a creator featured on the Calm App; and an infographic outlining five habits for building an ideal future. All bonus materials are delivered digitally alongside the main audio track.

Purchases are processed through ClickBank (Click Sales Inc., 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709), an established digital marketplace. ClickBank's role as payment processor does not constitute an endorsement or review of the product or its claims.

According to the company's published terms, the product is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. Refunds are available regardless of how many times the product has been used, within 90 days of purchase. Refund requests can be submitted through the company's customer support team or through ClickBank's self-service portal at .

Pricing, bonuses, and guarantee terms are subject to change. Verify current details on the official website before completing any order.

View the current Genius Song offer (official brand page).

Clarifications from the Company Report

What exactly is the "Neural Revive" brain wave signal?

According to the company's report, "Neural Revive" is the brand's name for the process of reactivating dormant Gamma brainwave activity through daily auditory entrainment. The report describes it as the core mechanism behind the Genius Song - an acoustic signal designed to guide the brain toward an elevated Gamma state the company associates with what it calls the "genius state of mind." This is the company's proprietary framing, not a standardized clinical term from peer-reviewed neuroscience literature.

Why does the marketing say "7 seconds" if the audio is seven minutes long?

The company's report describes the "7-second brain trick" as a way of capturing how effortless it is to start the daily habit - the near-instant act of pressing play. The audio itself runs for a full seven minutes per session. Both references appear in the company's materials, and the report addresses the distinction directly.

Is there real science behind what the Genius Song does?

The company's report cites published neuroscience research on Gamma brainwaves and auditory brain entrainment - both of which are real, studied areas with peer-reviewed literature behind them. The report presents that research as the scientific foundation for the product's approach. The key distinction is that this research covers the general technology domain, not the Genius Song as a specifically tested finished product. No independent clinical trial of this audio track as formulated appears to exist. The company's own Terms of Service describe the product as provided for entertainment purposes.

Who is Dr. Robert Lake?

The company's own Terms and Conditions state that "Robert Lake is a pen name used with the consent of our leading neuroscientist, who wishes to maintain personal privacy." The company asserts the underlying credentials are genuine and verified. Consumers who want to read that disclosure before purchasing will find it on the Terms page of the official website.

How long before someone might notice a difference?

The company's report notes that individual timelines vary significantly. Some users describe noticing shifts in clarity and focus within the first few days of daily listening. Broader outcomes mentioned in the company's marketing - such as changes in career trajectory or relationships - are framed as developing over weeks and months of consistent practice. The company's Terms of Service state that testimonial results are exceptional and do not reflect the typical purchaser's experience.

What's included with my purchase?

According to the company, your purchase includes the Genius Song audio track, three bonus digital resources, and access to customer support. Everything arrives digitally by email. No physical items are shipped, and no subscription is initiated.

Where can I learn more before deciding?

Consumers are encouraged to review the company's official materials directly for the most current information. The official website includes the full Terms of Service, the scientific reference list cited in the company's report, and the complete pricing and refund terms. A prior overview of Genius Song 7-second brain trick claims and gamma wave marketing context is also available for consumers researching the product across multiple sources.

Summary: What the Company Report Establishes

The Genius Song's internal report positions the product as a daily seven-minute brain entrainment audio track designed to activate what the company calls the "Genius Wave" - elevated Gamma brainwave activity the brand connects to enhanced creativity, sharper intuition, and improved cognitive performance. Both the Neural Revive framework and the "7-second brain trick" concept are defined within the company's own internal investigation as consumer-facing descriptions of the audio entrainment approach and how simple it is to make it a daily habit.

The company cites real published neuroscience research on Gamma oscillations and auditory entrainment as the scientific foundation for the methodology. Those references describe the broader technology domain the product operates within - not the Genius Song as an independently tested finished product. The company's own Terms of Service characterize the product as provided for entertainment purposes and note that testimonial results are exceptional, not typical.

The product is available as a one-time $39 purchase per current company pricing, backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, and delivered digitally through ClickBank immediately after purchase. For anyone ready to see the current offer:

View the current Genius Song offer (official brand page).

Contact Information

Company: Happy Consumer LLC

Product Support Email:...

Phone (USA): 1-800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Order Support / Self-Service:

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article covers the Genius Song company's internal report and publicly available product materials. It does not constitute medical, health, neuroscience, financial, or legal advice. All product details, claims, pricing, and policy terms reflect what the company states in its own published website and terms. Readers should verify all claims directly with the company and consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any wellness program involving cognitive health.

Entertainment and Wellness Notice: According to the company's own published Terms of Service, the Genius Song is provided for entertainment purposes, and brain entrainment is described by the company as "not an exact science." Individual results vary based on numerous factors. Any cognitive health concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider who knows your personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, and refund policies in this article reflect information published on the official product website at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Prices stated were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026). Always verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer if a product is purchased through these links. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.

Testimonial and Marketing Representation Notice: The company's own Terms and Conditions state that testimonial results are exceptional, do not reflect the typical purchaser's experience, and that digital representations or actors may be used to portray customer experiences. The "Dr. Robert Lake" name is a pen name disclosed by the company itself. Marketing claims referencing NASA research, specific user counts, and named institutional studies are part of the company's marketing narrative and should be read in light of these disclosures.

CONTACT: Product Support Email:... Phone (USA): 1-800-390-6035 Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245