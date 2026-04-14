AI-Powered Social News Network Pulse Launches To Deliver High-Signal Insights For Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse, an AI-powered social news network, has officially launched to help professionals navigate the growing challenge of information overload by delivering a personalized, high-signal stream of business and technology insights. Through a combination of AI and a structured content graph, Pulse introduces a new approach to daily news consumption centered on relevance and speed.







Pulse Social News Network

The launch comes as the volume of global data continues to expand rapidly – surpassing 147 zettabytes annually – while knowledge workers spend up to 2.5 hours each day searching for information. At the same time, news consumption has shifted toward fragmented, engagement driven platforms, contributing to widespread information fatigue. Pulse addresses this imbalance by filtering and compressing content into a more efficient, actionable format.

“Pulse is built for professionals who need to stay ahead, but do not have time to manually sift through a constant flow of articles, videos, posts and commentary,” said Ryan Allis, CEO and Founder of Pulse.“The goal is to make daily information consumption more useful by filtering out noise, compressing complexity, and delivering a more relevant view of what matters.”

AI-Powered Information Compression for Daily News

Pulse functions as an information compression engine that transforms large volumes of content into concise, high-value insights. It continuously scans and aggregates content from thousands of sources, including news outlets, blogs, podcasts, YouTube, and social platforms, focusing on developments from the past 24 hours.

Pulse is organized around a rich content graph that allows users to follow the specific topics, companies, investors, creators, and publishers most relevant to their work and interests. Users can build a personalized feed around areas such as AI, SaaS, venture capital, and cybersecurity, creating a more focused and useful experience than a general-purpose feed.

The platform is also designed to make professional information consumption more organized over time. Users can save content, follow top creators, and get daily digest tailored exactly to their professional interests.

Rather than forcing users to jump between newsletters, social feeds, articles, podcasts, and video platforms, Pulse brings those inputs into one unified destination. It offers summaries that highlight essential takeaways, key quotes, and broader implications, so users can quickly understand both the facts and their significance. This approach reduces the need to read full articles or monitor multiple platforms, enabling users to stay informed while spending significantly less time processing information.

Key Platform Features and Benefits:



AI-powered summarization and key takeaways that turn long-form articles, podcasts, videos and social content into concise, high-signal insights focused on what happened, what was said and why it matters

Personalized feed curation based on the topics, companies, investors, creators and publishers each user chooses to follow, supporting a more relevant daily news experience

Multi-source aggregation across thousands of inputs, including news outlets, blogs, YouTube, podcasts and social platforms, with a focus on the most important developments from the last 24 hours

Signal-first ranking and topic tracking designed to surface relevant insights across areas such as AI, SaaS, venture capital, cybersecurity, companies, investors, and creators rather than engagement-driven noise

Time-saving decision support that reduces the need to monitor multiple apps, websites, newsletters and feeds while emphasizing context and implications, not just headlines A personalized daily digest experience aligned with the company's long-term vision of creating a personalized daily newsletter for every person in the world

Designed for the Future of Professional News Consumption

The growth of digital content is creating a structural need for platforms that can filter, summarize, and personalize information at scale. Pulse is positioned around that thesis, offering a product that reflects how news consumption is evolving in an AI-native environment.

Instead of treating of every piece of content equally, Pulse prioritizes signal. Its AI systems are built to assess relevance, identify substance and compress information into a format that is easier to absorb. This makes Pulse particularly suited for professionals who need to stay informed across fast-moving sectors but have limited time to dedicate to information gathering.

The platform is supported by a growing dataset that includes more than 12,000 creators, 6,000 publishers, 16,000 companies, nearly 4,000 investors, and over 100 tracked topics. This enables Pulse to map relationships across the information ecosystem and improve personalization over time.

“The way people consume information has not kept pace with how fast it is being created,” added Allis.“What's missing is a system that can continuously interpret and prioritize information in real time. That's the role Pulse is designed to play.”

By organizing the world's business and technology content into a cleaner daily experience, Pulse aims to become a core tool for professionals, operators, investors, founders, and decision-makers who need a more effective way to stay informed. The company is inviting early users to help shape that vision as the platform grows.

Pulse is now available globally. To sign up, please visit .

About Pulse

Pulse is a technology company developing AI-driven systems for organizing and delivering information at scale. The company builds products that help professionals discover, understand and track developments across business, technology and investing. Its platform leverages a structured content graph and machine learning to connect insights across sources, entities and topics. Pulse's mission is to improve how knowledge is distributed and consumed in a rapidly expanding digital information landscape.





Media Contact

Company Name: Pulse

Contact Person: Ryan Allis, CEO & Founder

Contact Number: 737-742-1349

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Pulse Contact Person: Ryan Allis, CEO & Founder Contact Number: 737-742-1349 Email:... Country: United States Website: