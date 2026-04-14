Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pool Corporation Announces 2026 Investor Day


2026-04-14 04:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Presentations by the executive leadership team are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Arizona Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) and continue through 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation materials as well as a live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Pool Corporation's investor relations page at

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars
Director, Investor Relations and Finance
985.801.5153
...


MENAFN14042026004107003653ID1110982996



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search