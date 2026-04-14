Weshop Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), (“WeShop” or the“Company”), the first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 and 7 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by WeShop Founder John Garner, CEO & Director Paul Ellerbeck and CFO Johnny Hickling.

The results presentation will be streamed live via webcast and can be accessed at . A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand shortly after the live event.

Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to ... by close of business on April 26, 2026.

The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days after the conference call on WeShop's investor website at .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBackTM program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at .

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