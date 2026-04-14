Heartsciences Reminds Its Shareholders To Submit Their Vote At The Upcoming April 30, 2026, Annual Shareholders Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, TX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“HeartSciences” or the“Company”) a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or“EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), would like to remind its shareholders to vote ahead of its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the“Annual Meeting”) which will be held virtually on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. All shareholders of record of HeartSciences' outstanding shares of common stock and Series C preferred stock at the close of business on March 6, 2026, are entitled to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting.

HeartSciences encourages all shareholders vote their proxy card, regardless of how many shares they own.

HeartSciences' shareholders of record can vote over the Internet, by going to the website of HeartSciences' tabulator, Equiniti, at . Please have your proxy card in hand when you access the website and follow the instructions to vote your shares. Shareholders of record must submit their Internet proxy before 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 29, 2026, the day prior to the Annual Meeting, for their proxy to be valid and their vote to count.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-870-8565 or by e-mail at ....

HeartSciences strongly encourages all of its shareholders to read the Company's definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026, and other proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting, which are available free of charge at and following the on-screen instructions.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company's MyoVista InsightsTM Platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: . X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at . Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: ...

Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: ...

