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KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE


2026-04-14 04:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, TEXAS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2026 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


MENAFN14042026004107003653ID1110982929



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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