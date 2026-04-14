Hampshire College To Shut Down After Fall 2026 Semester Amid Financial Struggles

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hampshire College will permanently close following the fall 2026 semester, its leadership announced, citing mounting financial challenges despite years of recovery efforts.

The decision was approved by the college's Board of Trustees, marking the end of more than five decades of operations for the institution founded in 1965.

Financial pressures prove unsustainable

In a message to the community, President Jenn Chrisler and the board said the college had faced“increasingly complex” financial pressures.

Despite attempts to stabilise operations-including boosting enrollment, refinancing debt, and selling part of its land-the institution failed to achieve the necessary progress.

“We are faced with the clear, heartbreaking reality that progress on each of these three key factors has fallen far short of what we had hoped,” the statement said.

Key challenges: Enrollment, debt, revenue

The board highlighted three critical issues behind the closure decision:

-Low enrollment growth, limiting revenue potential

-High levels of short-term debt, particularly tied to land assets

-Inadequate financial returns, even from potential asset sales

Officials said the college no longer has the resources to sustain full operations or meet regulatory obligations.

Transition plan for students and staff

The timeline for closure aims to allow current students to complete their degrees, either at Hampshire or through partner institutions.

The administration said it would:

-Support student transfers and degree completion

-Ensure fair treatment of faculty and staff

-Preserve the value of a Hampshire degree

The decision“allows our current students to complete their undergraduate education... and honors the lasting legacy of Hampshire,” the statement noted.

'Every possible alternative' explored

College leadership stressed that the decision followed extensive efforts to remain independent.

“We left no stone unturned, no solution unexplored,” the statement said, adding that trustees-many of whom are alumni-share in the community's“heartbreak.”

Legacy

Founded in 1965, Hampshire College was known for its unconventional approach to liberal arts education, emphasising interdisciplinary learning and student-driven study.

The institution described itself as home to“deeply curious, creative people” who sought to“radically reimagine the liberal arts.”

Its motto,“To Know Is Not Enough,” reflected its focus on applying knowledge to real-world challenges.