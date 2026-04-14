Afreximbank St Kitts And Nevis Signs Hosting Agreement For Africaribbean Trade And Investment Forum (ACTIF2026)

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) Convened by Afreximbank, ACTIF has emerged as the premier platform for mobilising capital, forging partnerships, and accelerating economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean

CAIRO, Egypt – African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the signing of the hosting agreement with the government of St Kitts and Nevis for the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026).

The signing of the host agreement highlights a shared resolve to deepen Afri-Caribbean partnerships and enhance trade and economic ties. ACTIF2026 will take place from 29–31 July 2026 at the St Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino & Spa in Basseterre.

Dr George Elombi, president and chairman of the board of directors of Afreximbank, noted:

“At the fifth edition of ACTIF, we will once again reunite with our fellow Africans across the Atlantic to reflect on our shared development challenges and to recommit to the implementation of strategic programmes that will advance our collective aspiration for self-determination and self-reliance. Through ACTIF2026, we will identify priority projects and programmes and dedicate ourselves to effective execution. This will be the pathway to our shared economic development.”

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance M Drew, added:

“We are honoured to host the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. This agreement signals our strong commitment to strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean. We are not just a beautiful destination; we are a gateway for investment, a hub for enterprise, and a proud partner in the Renaissance of Africans. ACTIF2026 will serve as a catalyst for trade and investment, creating new opportunities for our people and businesses.

This forum will create lasting pathways that will benefit our citizens, our region, and the entire African continent for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming delegates from global Africa to St Kitts and Nevis.”

Beyond the beauty of the archipelago, attendees at the fifth edition of ACTIF2026 can expect opportunities to participate in panel discussions on regional trade, explore investment prospects, network with key stakeholders, and learn about initiatives aimed at strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic cooperation.

ACTIF2026 will provide a high-level platform for African and Caribbean governments, investors, private sector leaders, development finance institutions, entrepreneurs, and diaspora stakeholders to deliberate and determine the most suitable pathway for Global Africa to continue to grow amid uncertainty. Convened by Afreximbank, ACTIF has emerged as the premier platform for mobilising capital, forging partnerships, and accelerating economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean.

ACTIF2025 recorded five Caribbean deals totalling USD 291.25 million across three countries, encompassing trade and investment finance, corporate finance, project preparation, and export development.

Since opening its Barbados office two years ago, Afreximbank has approved more than US$700 million in critical financing across the CARICOM region. This includes support for climate adaptation in Saint Lucia, sports infrastructure and tourism development in Barbados, SME financing in The Bahamas, tourism projects in Grenada, and oil and gas initiatives in Suriname, among others.

The post Afreximbank – St Kitts and Nevis signs hosting agreement for AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026) appeared first on Caribbean News Global.