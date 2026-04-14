CVW Sustainable Royalties Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders

April 14, 2026 2:42 PM EDT | Source: CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD) (" CVW Royalties " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, at a special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2026 (the " Special Meeting "), shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") voted in favour of the special resolution (the " Resolution ") authorizing the Company to adopt articles of amendment (the " Articles of Amendment ") to create a new class of non-voting common shares (the " Non-Voting Common Shares ") in connection with the previously announced $50.0 million strategic investment by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries (" Fairfax ") (the " Fairfax Strategic Investment ").

Special Meeting Results

The Resolution was approved by the Shareholders at the Special Meeting, authorizing the Company to amend its articles to create the Non-Voting Common Shares. A copy of the Articles of Amendment can be found at Schedule "A" to the Company's Information Circular dated March 10, 2026 available on SEDAR+ (the " Circular "). The creation of the Non-Voting Common Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

Closing of the Fairfax Strategic Investment

Following the approval of the Resolution at the Special Meeting, the Company now expects to close the Fairfax Strategic Investment in short order, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. Further details regarding the Fairfax Strategic Investment, including the terms and structure of the investment, were provided in the Company's press release dated February 10, 2026 and in the Circular.

Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW Royalties, stated: "We are pleased that our Shareholders have approved the creation of the Non-Voting Common Share class, enabling us to close the Fairfax Strategic Investment. This $50 million investment from one of the most respected long-term investors globally is a strong validation of our strategy and provides the Company with significant capital to execute on our growing pipeline of sustainability-focused royalty opportunities. We look forward to closing the Fairfax Strategic Investment and continuing to build long-term value for our Shareholders."

About CVW Sustainable Royalties

CVW Sustainable Royalties invests in sustainability-focused technologies and operations providing returns linked to commodities and commodity-like products. CVW Sustainable Royalties is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with innovators in the commodity space. CVW Sustainable Royalties' current portfolio includes its proprietary technology, Creating Value from WasteTM (" CVWTM "), which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fiber and limestone; and a royalty interest in Relocalize micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

CVW Sustainable Royalties trades on the TSXV under the symbol "CVW", on the OTCQX under "CVWFF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD".

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the adoption of Articles of Amendment to create the Non-Voting Common Shares; the closing of the Fairfax Strategic Investment and the proceeds therefrom; expectations regarding the receipt of all required regulatory and TSXV approvals; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the potential for the Company's royalty investment strategy to create value; the Company's strategy to create long-term shareholder value and accelerate growth; and the potential to generate positive, commodity-linked returns through partnerships with sustainable companies.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: an inability to complete the Fairfax Strategic Investment on the terms as announced or at all; current estimates and predictions being based on certain assumptions about the industry in which the Company operates and macroeconomic conditions generally; uncertainties in the timing and receipt of regulatory and exchange approvals; uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation; fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices, currency exchange rates, and other financial conditions, and the resultant effect on the viability of investments; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for our business; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize our projects; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made, and are necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this press release: the adoption of the Articles of Amendment and the creation of the Non-Voting Common Shares; the successful conclusion of the Fairfax Strategic Investment on the terms as announced; the Company's royalty investment strategy will be successfully implemented and will create value for the Company. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to complete the Fairfax Strategic Investment on the terms as announced or at all; failure to derive benefits from the Company's royalty strategy; failure to receive regulatory approvals; the possibility that opportunities will arise that require more cash than the Company has or can reasonably obtain; dependence on key personnel; dependence on corporate collaborations; potential delays; uncertainties related to early stage of technology and product development; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; uncertainties as to future expense levels and the possibility of unanticipated costs or expenses or cost overruns; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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