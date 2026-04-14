BMW Reports Weaker Q1 Global Deliveries
The BMW Group announced on Tuesday that its global deliveries in the first quarter fell by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2025, totaling 565,748 vehicles. The company said its electrified lineup-fully electric and plug-in hybrid models-was hit the hardest, with deliveries dropping 15.9% to 132,518 units, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
Regionally, sales in China declined by 10%, while the Americas saw a 4% decrease. The so-called“Fourth Pillar” region, which includes Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, recorded an 8.3% drop. In contrast, Europe was the only growth market, with sales rising by 3%. Germany stood out in particular, where new vehicle registrations jumped 10.7% to 68,022 units in the first quarter.
An interesting takeaway is that despite the overall decline in electrified vehicle deliveries, BMW continues to invest heavily in its next-generation EV platform (“Neue Klasse”), which is expected to significantly boost efficiency and range starting from 2025–2026. Analysts suggest that current fluctuations may reflect a transitional phase as the company prepares for this new product cycle rather than a long-term slowdown.
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