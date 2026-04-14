Video-On-Demand Market Top Companies, Growth Factors, Drivers, Healthy CAGR And Future Outlook By 2031

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Netflix (US), Amazon (US), Google (US), The Walt Disney Company (US), Apple (US), Warner Bros Discovery (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Paramount Global (US), Sony (Japan), Fox Corporation (US), Lionsgate (US)."Video-on-Demand (VoD) Market by Service Type (OTT, IPTV, Cable, Satellite/DTH), Monetization Model (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FAST, EST), Platform Type (Smartphones, Tablets/Laptops, Smart TVs, Others), Content Type (Movies, TV/Series, Music, News & Sports), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2031.

The global VoD market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from USD 211.82 billion in 2026 to USD 390.24 billion by 2031. The increasing demand from consumers for flexible and on-demand entertainment is known as video-on-demand (VoD). The market for video-on-demand (VoD) is mostly driven by the growing demand for regional and localized content, as viewers favor stories that are specific to their language, culture, and place. When local culture, language, and everyday experiences are reflected in films, television shows, and other media, audiences are more likely to interact with them. As a result, streaming services are funding regional language programs, locally made movies, and partnerships with regional producers and film companies. Additionally, platforms can reach a larger audience by using dubbing and subtitles.

Download PDF Brochure@

By platform type, the smart TVs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The smart TV segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the video-on-demand (VoD) market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of connected home entertainment systems and the rising demand for high-quality streaming experiences on larger screens. Unlike traditional televisions, smart TVs come with built-in internet connectivity and integrated streaming applications, allowing users to access VoD platforms directly without the need for additional devices. As consumers seek more immersive viewing experiences for movies, series, and live sports, smart TVs have become an important device for household entertainment. In addition, VoD providers are increasingly optimizing their platforms for smart TV interfaces, offering enhanced navigation, personalized recommendations, and high-resolution streaming formats such as 4K and HDR. The growing penetration of broadband connectivity and declining prices of smart TVs are further accelerating their adoption, supporting the rapid growth of this segment in the VoD market.

Based on solutions, the over-the-top (OTT) services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The OTT (over-the-top) video-on-demand segment is expected to hold the largest market value during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing shift from traditional broadcast television to internet-based content delivery. OTT platforms enable users to stream video content directly through internet-connected devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops, eliminating the need for conventional cable or satellite infrastructure. This flexibility allows viewers to access content anytime and across multiple devices, significantly improving convenience and user engagement. In response to this shift in viewing behavior, streaming providers are increasingly investing in original programming, localized content, and exclusive distribution rights to attract and retain subscribers. Furthermore, the availability of multiple monetization models, including subscription-based and advertising-supported services, enables OTT platforms to reach a wider consumer base. As digital consumption continues to expand globally, OTT services are expected to remain the dominant delivery channel in the VoD market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth in the video-on-demand (VoD) market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital adoption and the expansion of mobile-first streaming ecosystems. Many countries in the region, including India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, have a large smartphone-first user base, where affordable mobile data and expanding 4G and 5G networks have made video streaming one of the most widely consumed forms of digital content. In addition, telecom operators across the region frequently bundle VoD services with mobile and broadband plans, helping platforms reach a wider consumer base at lower acquisition costs. The increasing popularity of regional content-such as Korean dramas, Japanese anime, and Indian web series has also strengthened cross-border demand for streaming platforms. As local and global providers continue investing in localized content libraries and advertising-supported models, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing VoD market.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Video-on-Demand Market

One of the most defining features of the VoD market is its ability to provide content anytime, anywhere. Unlike traditional broadcast models, users are not bound by fixed schedules and can watch content at their convenience across multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops. This flexibility has significantly transformed consumer viewing habits, making entertainment more personalized and user-driven.

VoD platforms leverage advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze user behavior, preferences, and viewing history. This enables highly tailored content recommendations, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction. Personalized dashboards ensure that users spend less time searching and more time watching relevant content.

The VoD market offers an extensive range of content, including movies, TV series, documentaries, regional programming, and original productions. This diversity caters to varied audience preferences across geographies, languages, and demographics, making VoD platforms globally appealing and culturally inclusive.

VoD services are designed to function seamlessly across a wide range of devices and operating systems. Whether accessed through mobile apps, web browsers, or smart TV interfaces, users enjoy a consistent and optimized viewing experience, often with features like resume playback and cross-device synchronization.

Major Highlights of the Video-on-Demand Market

The VoD market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone adoption, and changing consumer preferences toward digital entertainment. The global subscriber base continues to expand across both developed and emerging economies, making VoD one of the fastest-growing segments in the media and entertainment industry.

A major highlight of the VoD market is the ongoing shift from cable and satellite television to online streaming platforms. Consumers are increasingly“cutting the cord” in favor of flexible, on-demand services that offer greater control over content consumption, contributing to the decline of traditional broadcasting models.

Leading VoD providers are heavily investing in original and exclusive content to differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape. High-quality productions, including series, films, and documentaries, play a crucial role in attracting new subscribers and retaining existing ones, shaping brand identity and viewer loyalty.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Video-on-Demand Market

Some of the significant VoD vendors include Netflix (US), Amazon (US), Google (US), The Walt Disney Company (US), Apple (US), Warner Bros Discovery (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Paramount Global (US), Sony (Japan), Fox Corporation (US), Lionsgate (US), Indieflix (US), Reliance Jio (India), Webnexs (US), Flicknexs (India), Kaltura (US), TargetVideo (Germany), Muvi (US), and JW Player (US).

Google

Google is a US-based multinational technology company known for its internet-related products and services, including online advertising, cloud computing, software, and hardware solutions. Through its broad technology ecosystem, Google plays an important role in digital services, platforms, and internet infrastructure used by individuals and businesses worldwide. In the video-on-demand (VoD) space, Google offers services such as YouTube, which allows users to upload, watch, and share videos and has become one of the largest global streaming platforms for creators and audiences. The company also provides Google Play Movies & TV, enabling users to rent or purchase movies and TV shows for streaming across multiple devices. In addition, Chromecast allows users to stream content from smartphones, tablets, or computers directly to televisions. Google operates across major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by a global network of data centers, offices, and partnerships that help deliver its services to billions of users worldwide.

Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a global telecommunications and media company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company is one of the largest broadcasting and cable television providers in the world, delivering services such as cable television, broadband internet, telephone, and wireless connectivity. Comcast operates through major business divisions, including NBCUniversal, Sky Group, and Comcast Cable. Through these businesses, the company provides television programming, high-speed internet, and digital voice services to millions of residential and commercial customers across the US and international markets. In the video-on-demand (VoD) market, Comcast offers services such as Xfinity On Demand, which enables subscribers to watch movies, TV shows, and other content whenever they choose from an extensive content library. Comcast also provides access to streaming platforms such as Peacock, which features on-demand content, live programming, and original series. These services are designed to deliver flexible entertainment experiences across multiple devices. Comcast primarily serves customers throughout the US, with services available in all 50 states, while its international presence is strengthened through Sky Group, which operates in markets including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, Comcast delivers a broad portfolio of media and connectivity services to diverse audiences worldwide.