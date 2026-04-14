Big Tech Seeks Long-Term DRAM Supply For Its AI Needs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft are seeking to secure DRAM supplies from leading manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix under long term arrangements. This comes as the supply of memory contracts and prices of NAND flash and DRAM increase sharply.

As SK Hynix and Samsung ramp up their investment in the production of advanced DRAM and HBM, they are signaling that they would like to chip away at the market share of global leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). Whether they succeed in this, and to what extent, remains to...

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