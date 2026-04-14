Glydways Raises Oversubscribed $170M Series C As First Autonomous Vehicle Networks Enter Public Operation In 2026



Round was co-led by Suzuki Motor Corporation, ACS Group, and Khosla Ventures With pilot operations beginning this year in the UAE, the greater NYC area, and Atlanta, Glydways proves that profitable urban mobility is here

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glydways, the company delivering a new category of urban mobility, today announced its $170 million Series C fundraise. The round was co-led by Suzuki Motor Corporation, ACS Group, and Khosla Ventures with additional participation from existing investors Mitsui Chemicals and Gates Frontier, and new investor, Obayashi Corporation, a leading general contractor and developer. The commercialization round, which was oversubscribed, comes alongside Glydways' recent global momentum including securing Memorandums of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority, and the groundbreaking of Glydways' first publicly accessible system in South Metro Atlanta. Glydways has now raised well over $250 million to enable cities to build and scale networks of autonomous vehicle expressways that move people at 10x the throughput and cost efficiency of today's technology. The result is a fundamentally different mobility system, one that delivers order of magnitude improvements in efficiency, cost, and rider experience, with attractive operating margins. For Glydways, this marks the transition from development to real-world deployment of a new category of urban mobility.

“Glydways is not an evolution of transportation, it's a fundamentally new model for how cities move. Glydways is now entering real-world operations, showing that high-capacity, on-demand personal mobility can be better for riders, financially sustainable, and solve congestion,” said Mark Seeger, Founder and Co-CEO, Glydways.“Glydways will be in public operations this year, showing the public a new way of moving around cities that is efficient and affordable. Having dedicated investors alongside us supporting every facet of our go-to-market motion is essential as Glydways becomes a reality for riders globally.”

Glydways represents a new category of mobility. While autonomous vehicles have advanced rapidly, their impact is fundamentally constrained when deployed on existing roads. Glydways unlocks autonomous vehicles' full potential by pairing them with dedicated, managed, small guideways, creating high-capacity, on-demand networks that operate without congestion or stops. Glydways systems deliver direct, on-demand, private rides, which drives significantly higher ridership while adding greater mobility capacity at a significantly lower fare.

“The future of urban mobility is seamless, zero-congestion, zero-stop movement, where movement is designed as continuous flow, not managed as traffic,” added Seeger.“Relative to existing systems, Glydways will feel like teleportation.”

The proceeds from this round will be deployed across three strategic priorities:



Geographic Expansion: Glydways is launching three operational pilots in 2026 in the UAE, New York City, and Atlanta as the company ramps up for large-scale operations beginning in 2027.

Technology Development: Glydways will accelerate the production of its next generation of Glydcars manufactured by the company's partner, Suzuki. Talent and Infrastructure: As Glydways prepares to scale to meet the unprecedented demand caused by the rapid doubling of the world's urban population, the company is continuing to grow headcount as it expands its global footprint across North America, APAC, the Middle East, and Europe. Glydways now operates eight offices around the world.



"Glydways' mission-to provide a public transportation solution that stays close to people's daily lives-resonates strongly with Suzuki's corporate slogan, 'By Your Side.' Through this additional investment, we will further strengthen this synergy and continue to move forward together toward realizing the mobility of the future,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

“Throughout its history, Obayashi Corporation has actively engaged in the development of sustainable urban environments, including both smart cities and compact cities. In all of these initiatives, transportation has consistently been recognized as an indispensable element. Through this investment, Obayashi aims to help Glydways realize its vision of using mobility to solve the social problems arising from traffic congestion in urban settings,” said Takayuki TOMIOKA, Managing Executive Officer, Obayashi Corporation.

“As one of the world's leading global infrastructure companies, we see strong strategic alignment with Glydways' approach to urban mobility and its ability to deliver high-capacity, efficient transit in a cost-effective way,” said Nuria Haltiwanger, Chief Investment Officer of ACS Group and Board President for ACS Infrastructure in the U.S.“Our role as both investor and partner reflects our commitment to helping bring systems from development into real-world deployment, and to advancing infrastructure solutions that create long-term value for communities. We look forward to scaling this approach globally.”

About Glydways

Founded in 2016, Glydways is redefining urban mobility with its high-capacity, Flow Network using autonomous electric vehicles on small dedicated guideways. Delivering scalable systems that are cost-effective to build and quick to deploy, Glydways offers cities and communities a sustainable, financially viable solution to meet modern transportation needs. Glydways systems are designed to move up to 10,000 people per hour per small 2-meter-wide lane, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 90 percent compared to rail, and operate profitably at public transit fare levels. For riders, Glydways offers a direct, on-demand, personal, and affordable experience accessible to all, driving greater access to opportunity.

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