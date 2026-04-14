Mastercraft Reintroduces The All-New X23, An Iconic Platform Reimagined For The Modern X Family Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After Years of High Consumer Demand, a Completely Redesigned 23-foot Platform Builds on its Proven Legacy

New X23 Blends Precise Handling, Spacious Comfort, Advanced Technology and Industry-Leading Wake and Wave Performance

VONORE, Tenn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After eight years of growing consumer demand, MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce the return of an all-new and completely redesigned X23. The new 23-foot platform sets the standard for surf performance and continues its legacy, effortlessly blending performance, comfort, and control.

The X23 has long been known as one of the best all-around boats in the MasterCraft lineup that is big enough to host a full crew, yet precise enough to handle like a smaller boat, all while delivering trusted wakes and waves every set. The redesigned model carries its legacy forward within the modern X Family design, combining the agility of the X22 with the spacious interior of the X24 – elevating ergonomics, technology, and materials to meet the expectations of today's riders and families.

















"Since the X23 was last in our lineup in 2018, demand for its return has grown immensely. We're thrilled to give our customers that option once again,” said Greg Miller, MasterCraft's Vice President of Global Sales.“The X23 originally defined the category, setting the benchmark for surf and wake performance and was the first to introduce features like the transom loungers, which quickly became one of the most loved spaces on the boat. This next-generation model carries that standard even further, blending the X Family's signature luxury with precision handling and elevated performance to create a boat that continues to set the pace for the industry.”

Sharper Performance & Innovation

The X Family has always been where MasterCraft pushes the boundaries of what a luxury towboat can become, and the X23 carries that philosophy forward with design, performance, and innovation working seamlessly as one.

Performance behind the boat is where the X23 truly sets the standard. An evolved hull works in harmony with MasterCraft's industry-leading SurfStar System and a substantial 3,800-pound ballast system to deliver powerful, customizable wakes and waves that riders trust from the first pull. Long, clean pockets offer surfers consistent push, while wakeboarders enjoy firm, balanced wakes with crisp transitions. As is the case with all MasterCraft models (other than ProStar), the Rapid Surf presets make setup simple, and Custom Surf controls let riders fine-tune every wave to their preference at all skill levels, combining the familiarity longtime boaters expect with the refinement of a modern X platform.

Technology continues to reshape the MasterCraft driving experience, and the X23 is no exception. Matching the X22 and X24, the helm of the X23 features dual panoramic digital displays, intuitive MasterCraft MyDrive controls, keyless ignition and wireless charging for smooth connectivity. Maneuvering is effortless with the optional stern thrusters, complimented by the four-camera system – bow, tower, transom views, and a rider-transfer countdown – keeping the captain confidently in command at every turn.

Powering the all-new X23 is Ilmor's proven 6.2L GDI engine, delivering smooth torque and reliable pull even when fully loaded with riders and ballast. For maximum output, the available 6.2L Supercharged engine produces an industry-leading 630 horsepower and 665 pound-feet of torque, ensuring relentless performance when it matters most.

Design & Usability

When redesigning the X23, MasterCraft started with the fundamentals-how it drives, how it performs behind the boat, and how the crew moves through the cockpit. Every element is placed with purpose, creating a space that feels polished, functional, and unmistakably X.

The cockpit is sculpted, unified, and intentionally laid out to feel open and refined. Deep supportive seating, premium upholstery, and carefully considered proportions create an interior that is both luxurious and inviting. Storage and everyday amenities are seamlessly integrated, with wireless charging, cubbies, cupholders, and speaker grilles blending cleanly into the architecture, while drain channels and solid hardware keep compartments durable and organized over time.

The original X23 introduced one of the most loved spaces on the boat: the transom loungers. What began as a thoughtful design decision shaped how crews spend their day and set a new standard in the towboat space. The X23's iconic transom loungers return, now refined with an oversized design, improved ergonomics and premium materials. Integrated dual rear compartments beneath the seats provide flexible storage, accommodating up to four boards in padded, removable bags or opening up space for bulkier gear. Comfortable, functional, and central to how crews spend the day, this space remains one of the best places to relax on the boat.













Design refinement continues throughout the X23 with thoughtful details that elevate both form and function. An evolved pickle-fork bow enhances comfort with deep, secure seating, ergonomic armrests, and a dedicated anchor locker with a hidden cleat to keep mud and moisture out of the interior. Sculpted lines and automotive-level finishes modernize the exterior while maintaining the unmistakable MasterCraft identity. The Z9 tower is fully power-folding and available in seven powder-coat color options, featuring anodized accents, integrated board rack compatibility, SoundPods, and cleanly integrated bimini options for a clean, cohesive aesthetic.

Audio performance matches the X23's elevated design. The all-new SoundStage Audio system, developed in partnership with Meridian, continues to deliver rich, immersive sound with intelligent tuning throughout the cockpit. For riders behind the boat, the optional MAAX transom audio system extends that experience, creating a dedicated sound environment that carries beyond the swim platform. Built-in telematics through MasterCraft Connect provide remote diagnostics, battery management, and system monitoring, ensuring confidence and connectivity alongside industry-leading performance.

Experience the All-New, Proven X23

The all-new X23 brings back the boat enthusiasts have been asking for, fully reimagined to blend performance, comfort, and control. To learn more about the X23 or get behind the wheel, visit the MasterCraft website to find ride-and-drive opportunities through the 2026 Rule the Water Tour, or contact your local MasterCraft dealer to schedule a demo.

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About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit, , , and

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

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