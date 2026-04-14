IPL 2026: I Always Try To Contribute Wherever I Can, Says Rasikh Salam As RCB Return Home To Face LSG

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) Young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was pleased to contribute to the team and ready to do it more as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer was among the positives from the previous outing, finishing with figures of 1-23.

The side comes into the contest in fine form, having secured a convincing 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. RCB currently sit third on the points table, with six points accumulated from four matches, along with the highest net run-rate in the competition.

The fixture also marks the start of a key phase for the defending champions, who are set to play three consecutive matches at home.

“It was an important victory for the side, and we are feeling confident as a unit. We have clarity in our roles and what we need to do, and we are looking forward to playing at home tomorrow,” he said.

Reflecting on his return to IPL action after a gap, he added,“I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game, I focused on executing my plans.”

Rasikh is part of an experienced bowling unit that includes the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya. Reflecting on his role within the team and the presence of Hazlewood, he said,“I always want to help the team. Hazlewood is a big legend and an important part of the team. I always try to contribute wherever I can.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third in the points table and are eyeing the top spot with a win against LSG, who are seventh with two wins and as many losses.

RCB hold a clear edge in this rivalry with four wins, compared to just two victories for Lucknow Super Giants.

The last time these two sides faced off in the IPL, during the 2025 season, RCB came out on top with a comfortable six-wicket win, further underlining their dominance in recent meetings.