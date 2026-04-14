DMK Slams Govt Secrecy On Delimitation, Women's Reservation Bills

DMK MP Slams 'Unprecedented' Secrecy Over Bills

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Union Government for failing to circulate the text of delimitation and women's reservation Constitutional Amendment bills with only 48 hours remaining before a high-stakes three-day session of Parliament. In a post on X, he characterised the government's secrecy as a direct assault on the democratic process, arguing that the delay prevents lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties.

The veteran leader from Tamil Nadu claims that members have been left completely in the dark regarding the specifics of the legislation they are expected to debate. The MP pointed out that without the bills, representatives cannot prepare for discussions, consult stakeholders, or draft necessary amendments. Siva described the current state of the MPs as one of "total ambiguity," questioning how a decision of such magnitude can be taken in a vacuum.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva in a post on X, said, "The parliament sessions convened on 16th to 18th(of April 2026) to discuss and pass two important constitution amendment bills regarding 'Delimitation 'and 'Women's Reservation in Legislatures and Parliament is just 48 hours away. But the bills have not been circulated to the members so far. This totally leaves the responsible MPs in an ambiguity of what they are going to discuss and take a decision, as well as to give amendments too. This is totally unprecedented and displays once again the authoritarian attitude of the BJP-led union government."

The special sessions, scheduled to run from April 16 to April 18, 2026, are set to tackle the landmark issues of Delimitation and Women's Reservation in the legislature and Parliament. Both the Delimitation and Women's Reservation are transformative reforms with long-term impacts on India's federal structure and gender parity in governance. As the 48-hour countdown begins, all eyes are on the Secretariat to see if the draft bills will be released to the 788 members of both Houses, or if the session will open amidst a cloud of procedural protest.

Centre's Priorities and Bill Amendments Questioned

On the other hand, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, on the Women's Reservation Bill, criticised the Centre, alleging that the government is prioritising delimitation over passing the long-pending legislation in the Upper House. He further questioned the timing of parliamentary proceedings and also alleged that the Centre's focus on delimitation could adversely affect certain states.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendments

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. The Government has planned two major amendments, including a separate Delimitation Bill. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

PM Modi Seeks Support

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual. (ANI)

DMK, AIADMK Spar Over State Funds

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan responded sharply after AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami reportedly questioned how Tamil Nadu would receive funds if the state confronts the Centre. Responding to the remark, Elangovan said, "The state is not confronting the Centre. It is the BJP versus DMK. The fight is different... They should give due share to the state of Tamil Nadu from the taxes they collect..." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)