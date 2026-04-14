Motorola And E& Partner To Launch Razr Fold FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection Exclusively In The UAE With A Free FIFA World Cup 2026TM Ticket

Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, and e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the launch of the Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection, exclusively available online and across e& retail stores in the UAE.







As part of a first-of-its-kind consumer promotion, fans who pre-order the limited edition Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection from e& UAE starting 13th April 2026 will receive a free FIFA World Cup 2026TM ticket -making it an unforgettable experience for the fans to witness the world's most celebrated football tournament live. The initiative marks the first major milestone as a part of the strategic partnership between the two companies and reinforces their shared ambition to deliver differentiated experiences that combine innovation, connectivity, and entertainment for customers across the UAE. The two businesses will jointly develop go-to-market programs, promotional campaigns, and retail initiatives supporting the launch and distribution of the Motorola Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection across the UAE. The program will be complemented by market-specific FIFA World Cup 2026TM campaigns led by e& UAE, executed in accordance with official FIFA brand and marketing guidelines. Tareq Alangari, SVP, ISO META President at Lenovo, said: “Our partnership with e& UAE reflects Lenovo's commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE through innovation, strategic distribution and enterprise solutions. By combining Motorola's premium devices with e& UAE's connectivity leadership and digital ecosystem, we are creating new opportunities to deliver customized solutions for consumers and businesses across the region.” Fabio Capocchi, VP & General Manager, Europe and META, Motorola said:“The exclusive launch of the Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection with e& UAE represents an exciting step forward in our partnership. Together, we are bringing consumers closer to the moments they care about most, combining iconic design, breakthrough innovation, and unforgettable experiences tied to the world's biggest sporting stage.” Dr. Tamer Eltoni, Senior Vice President, Devices & Future Growth Ventures, e& UAE, said:“This launch reflects our focus on expanding e& UAE's device portfolio with unique offerings aligned with evolving customer interests. The Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection brings a new foldable experience to customers in the UAE, while strengthening our collaboration with Motorola to bring this exclusive collection to market.” Designed for both productivity and entertainment, the Motorola Razr Fold marks the brand's first book-style foldable smartphone and a significant addition to the Razr portfolio. Designed to deliver a versatile experience for work, creativity and entertainment, the device features a 6.6-inch external display that unfolds into a spacious 8.09-inch 2K LTPO internal display, providing an expansive canvas without compromise. The Motorola Razr Fold has been rated the number one foldable camera system by DXOMARK1. It also features one of the largest batteries available in a foldable smartphone2, combined with high-performance processing, integrated AI tools and flexible layouts with moto pen ultra support3. Together, these features position the Motorola Razr Fold as a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design, seamlessly bridging productivity and entertainment within a refined, precision-engineered device. The Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26TM Collection will be available for 7,499 AED.