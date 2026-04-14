Cparsradar And Carahsoft Partner To Provide Enterprise CPARS Management Solution To The Government Contracting Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnership Supports Government Contractors in Achieving and Maintaining the Highest, Most Accurate CPARS Ratings

GREAT FALLS, Va. and RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPARSradar LLC, industry's CPARS Management Experts, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CPARSradar's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) ratings management software and solutions available to the Government contracting community through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

“In today's Federal acquisition environment, the Government's focus has shifted to awarding contracts to contractors who demonstrate a superior ability to perform. Proven contract performance is demonstrated by maintaining the highest CPARS ratings. Higher CPARS ratings are the key to maintaining and receiving more Federal contracts,” said Ken Susskind, Managing Partner at CPARSradar.“Our partnership with Carahsoft provides expanded access for Government contracting companies who want to confidently navigate and manage the many CPARS complexities, strengthen their contract performance posture and obtain the highest CPARS evaluation ratings to effectively reduce contract performance risk and increase Federal contract revenue potential.”

Carahsoft and CPARSradar will deliver the company's enterprise, subscription-based contract performance and CPARS ratings management solutions to Government contractors through Carahsoft's extensive network of vendor and reseller partners.

CPARSradar's platform:



Provides real-time alerts on upcoming evaluations to support proactive management.

Offers a contract performance tracking dashboard with visibility into contracts and task orders.

Delivers CPARS management guidance, references, tools and templates aligned with applicable FAR and agency requirements.

Includes CPARS awareness training and consulting support, with assistance for narrative reviews, rebuttal drafting and strategy development. Hosts weekly CPARS roundtables to share updates, address questions and provide Federal acquisition insights.



“CPARSradar enables Government contractors to strengthen performance and improve their CPARS ratings,” said Edward Walinsky, Sales Director and GovCon Vertical Lead at Carahsoft.“The platform equips contractors with the tools and resources needed for contract performance tracking, CPARS management and proactive evaluation readiness. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with CPARSradar to bring its enterprise software and advisory solutions to the Public Sector.”

CPARSradar's software and solutions are available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Learn more about CPARSradar's software and solutions here.

About CPARSradar

CPARSradar is a subscription-based platform and advisory service that helps federal contractors proactively manage their Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) evaluations - one of the most important factors influencing future contract awards. CPARSradar provides real-time alerts on upcoming evaluations, contract performance monitoring, contractor performance self-assessment tools, and expert guidance to help contractors manage CPARS ratings and protect their past performance records. Developed by well-known CPARS experts and former Federal contracting officials, CPARSradar equips contractors with the tools, templates, insights, and strategies needed to mitigate CPARS risk, strengthen contract performance, and obtain highest CPARS ratings to win more contracts and increase Federal business revenue. Learn more at or Schedule a Demo Here.

Contact

Ken Susskind

(703) 624-5818

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for GovCon, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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