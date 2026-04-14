Fleetio Launches Fleet Map to Reduce Downtime and Improve Maintenance Coordination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New map-based view brings asset location, maintenance context, and nearby service options into one source-agnostic system, reducing tool switching and speeding up decisions

BIRMINGHAM, AL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced Fleet Map, a new map-based view that reduces downtime and enables faster service decisions by showing all asset locations, job sites, maintenance statuses, and nearby shops or vendors in one place. When combined with automated approvals in Fleetio's Maintenance Shop Network of 110,000 repair shops, fleets save 3 hours for every 10 transactions, minimizing delays and keeping assets in service.

A New Standard for Fleet Visibility and Control

"Fleetio keeps evolving and adding capabilities that help us manage the fleet more effectively,” says Dustin Palmer, Fleet Manager at City of The Colony, Texas.“Fleet Map adds another layer of visibility to the maintenance data we already manage in Fleetio, so when an issue comes up, we can quickly see where an asset is and make better service decisions, all in one place.”

Fleets make time-sensitive decisions every day, but the critical context they need across their fleet is often fragmented across telematics platforms, spreadsheets, and phone calls. Teams lack a clear source-agnostic view of where assets are, how they relate to vendors and job sites, and what needs to happen next. When an asset goes down, fleets spend critical time tracking its location, confirming service history, and coordinating with technicians and vendors across disconnected systems, which delays repairs and increases service costs.

Connected Data for Faster Decisions

By eliminating time spent switching between systems and manually coordinating service across disconnected tools, Fleet Map helps teams act faster when assets need attention. With Fleet Map, fleet leaders can achieve better:



Transparency: Keep work visible across job sites through a single, customizable view of asset locations and open alerts, combining supported telematics devices, fuel data, and core maintenance workflows in Fleetio

Speed: Prevent service delays and strengthen vendor coordination by filtering and layering the map to prioritize in-progress work, upcoming service, and overdue items

Automation: Reduce manual updates and keep teams automatically aligned with geofence-driven automation that updates asset status and surfaces alerts when assets enter or exit key locations, including shop arrivals and departures Consistency: Maintain higher asset utilization through consistent maintenance oversight, with fleets like Beach Timber managing hundreds of assets and achieving approximately 80% utilization through disciplined preventive maintenance

Fleet Map is now available to all Fleetio customers, giving fleets a faster way to make maintenance decisions and keep assets in service. Learn more at .



About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through practical intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,000 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.





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Fleetio Launches Fleet Map to Reduce Downtime and Improve Maintenance Coordination

CONTACT: Clark Maxwell Fleetio...