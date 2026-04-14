Legends Live Forever Foundation To Host Fundraiser Honoring Fallen Marine Lcpl Dylan Merola At Old Stump Brewery

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"LCpl Dylan Merola, a United States Marine, was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, at the age of 20.“Dylan lived his life with purpose, commitment, and heart,” said Cheryl Rex, Founder of Legends Live Forever Foundation"A specially crafted beer,“Sunset Legend,” will be brewed for Rancho Cucamonga based Legends Live Forever Foundation by Old Stump Brewery

Legends Live Forever Foundation will host a special community fundraiser on April 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Old Stump Brewing Co., bringing together supporters to honor the life and legacy of Dylan Merola.

The event will feature a specially crafted beer, “Sunset Legend,” brewed in tribute to LCpl Merola. A portion of proceeds from each sale will be donated directly to the foundation, supporting its mission to preserve the memory of fallen service members and provide ongoing recognition of their sacrifice.

LCpl Merola, a United States Marine, was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, at the age of 20. The date of the fundraiser holds added significance, taking place just days before what would have been his birthday on April 23. The event is designed not only as a fundraiser, but as a meaningful gathering for the community to reflect, remember, and show support.

Founded by his mother, Cheryl Rex, the Rancho Cucamonga based Legends Live Forever Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the stories of fallen heroes are never forgotten. Through events, outreach, and memorial efforts, the organization seeks to keep their legacies alive within the communities they served and beyond.

“Dylan lived his life with purpose, commitment, and heart,” said Cheryl Rex, Founder of Legends Live Forever Foundation.“This event is not only about honoring him, but about bringing people together to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Seeing the community come together in his name means more than words can express.”

The partnership with Old Stump Brewing Co. reflects a shared commitment to community and remembrance. The brewery has created“Sunset Legend” specifically for this occasion, offering attendees a unique way to participate in the tribute.

Community members, supporters, and local businesses are encouraged to attend, enjoy the evening, and contribute to a cause rooted in remembrance, respect, and unity. The event is open to the public.

For more information about the foundation and its mission, visit Legends Live Forever Foundation and Old Stump Brewery