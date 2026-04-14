T2 Group Appoints Kevin Cooper, Dhsc, As Head Of Marketing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- T2 Group, a leading Health IT partner to some of the nation's most respected health systems, today announced the appointment of Kevin Cooper, DHSc, as Head of Marketing. In this role, Cooper will lead enterprise marketing strategy across the company's four business divisions, deepening client relationships and expanding awareness of T2 Group's growing portfolio of solutions including remote workforce, Health IT consulting, EZCare, and Health IT recruiting.

Cooper brings more than 15 years of healthcare marketing leadership spanning health IT, revenue cycle management, and enterprise healthcare technology organizations. His career includes executive roles at IKS Health, Optum, ArisGlobal, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Tenet Health, with deep experience building lasting relationships across provider markets and academic medical centers.

Over the course of his career, Cooper has developed go-to-market strategies for some of healthcare's most complex technology challenges, working alongside global leaders in blending AI platforms with human expertise to deliver solutions that drive measurable outcomes. His experience includes building the marketing go-to-market strategy for Optum Integrity One for middle revenue cycle operations. His approach centers on translating complex healthcare technology solutions into compelling narratives that earn the confidence of health system leaders.

“Kevin's depth of experience across the health IT landscape makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Kevin Torf, Managing Director, T2 Group.“Health system CIOs across the country rely on T2 Group, and Kevin understands how to strengthen those relationships and build on that foundation. His ability to communicate the depth and breadth of what we offer is exactly what we need at this stage of our growth.”

Cooper holds a Doctor of Health Sciences from A.T. Still University and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Texas at Dallas. He also serves as a Public Member of the AHIMA Council for Excellence in Education.

“T2 Group has built something rare in health IT, a portfolio of proven solutions backed by relationships that health system leaders value,” said Cooper.“I look forward to helping more organizations discover how T2 Group's remote workforce, Health IT consulting, Health IT recruiting, and EZCare connected health platform can deliver lasting value for patients and providers.”

About T2 Group

T2 Group is a leading Health IT partner to health systems nationwide, operating through four specialized divisions: T2 Flex, which delivers an expansive remote workforce; T2 Tech, focused on Health IT consulting and Agile Transformation; T2 Talent, offering specialized Health IT recruiting; and T2 Ignite, home of the EZCare connected health platform. Built on deep industry relationships and a proven track record of delivery, T2 Group helps health systems modernize, grow, and serve patients more effectively. Learn more at t2group.

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