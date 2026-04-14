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Kazakhstan Sees 3 Percent GDP Growth in Q1
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan's economy expanded by 3 percent in the first quarter of 2026, powered overwhelmingly by non-resource industries, a news agency reported Tuesday, citing data from the Ministry of National Economy.
Construction led the charge with a robust 14.8 percent surge, followed by transport services climbing 12.8 percent and manufacturing rising 8.5 percent — collectively painting a picture of broad-based industrial momentum. The service sector posted a 3.7 percent gain, while the real sector edged up 2.1 percent.
Trade figures added further weight to the upbeat reading, with turnover jumping 11.3 percent in January and February to reach 21.7 billion U.S. dollars.
Despite the solid start to the year, the first-quarter figure still trails the government's full-year target of over 5 percent growth — leaving Astana with ground to cover if it is to meet its own economic benchmark before year's end.
Construction led the charge with a robust 14.8 percent surge, followed by transport services climbing 12.8 percent and manufacturing rising 8.5 percent — collectively painting a picture of broad-based industrial momentum. The service sector posted a 3.7 percent gain, while the real sector edged up 2.1 percent.
Trade figures added further weight to the upbeat reading, with turnover jumping 11.3 percent in January and February to reach 21.7 billion U.S. dollars.
Despite the solid start to the year, the first-quarter figure still trails the government's full-year target of over 5 percent growth — leaving Astana with ground to cover if it is to meet its own economic benchmark before year's end.
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