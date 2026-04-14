Cavco Earns National Recognition For Manufactured And Modular Home Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized by the Manufactured Housing Institute at the 2026 Congress & Expo for excellence in single-section manufactured and multi-section modular home design

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) announced today that the Company has received two national design awards from the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) at the 2026 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As one of the nation's leading providers of homes focused on factory-built and off-site construction, Cavco continues to expand access to high-quality housing through design, innovation and scale. The recognition highlights Cavco's continued focus on design innovation, product quality and expanding access to modern, affordable housing.

MHI's annual Excellence in Manufactured Housing Awards recognize companies across the manufactured and modular housing industry for product innovation, creative solutions and leadership. Each year, MHI invites submissions from manufacturers, vendors, retailers, communities and other strategic partners to compete across 18 categories, with more than 80 entries submitted in 2026. The awards highlight organizations that set the standard for serving customers and strengthening communities.

Cavco received recognition in the following categories:

“These awards recognize our continued focus on thoughtful design, build quality and innovation,” said Brian Cira, Cavco President, Manufactured Housing.“It reinforces the work our teams do every day to deliver homes that meet evolving customer expectations across both manufactured and modular construction.”

Housing affordability is at a critical point, and many buyers feel priced out of the home market. Cavco homes give buyers more affordable options without compromising quality. By building homes in controlled environments, Cavco is able to reduce waste, improve material use, shorten construction timelines and consistently deliver high-quality, high-value homes. Every efficiency gained in Cavco's factories supports their mission to provide affordable homeownership for those who dream of owning homes.

For more information about Cavco Industries, visit cavcohomes.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Multimedia Files:





Cavco Industries Inc. wins the 2026 MHI Excellence in Manufactured Housing Award in the Manufactured Home Design - Single-Section category for the Serenity Cabana.

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Cavco Industries Inc. wins the 2026 MHI Excellence in Manufactured Housing Award in the Modular Home Design category for the Luxus.

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For additional information, contact:

Colleen Rogers

SVP – Marketing & Communications

...

Phone: 972-763-5038

On the Internet:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



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