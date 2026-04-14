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LFL Group Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release And Conference Call


2026-04-14 08:04:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LFL Group Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

April 14, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Leon's Furniture Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) (" LFL " or the " Company "), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 8, 2026 | Time: 8:00 am ET

Participant Dial-in: 1-833-752-3722 or 1-647-846-2293

Replay Dial-in: 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 10208462

Playback #: 4020896 (Expires on June 8, 2026)

Listen to webcast:

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on LFL Group's investor website following the conclusion of the call.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:
leons, thebrick, furniture, midnorthern, transglobalservice and appliancecanada.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Diab
Chief Financial Officer
Leon's Furniture Limited
Tel: (416) 243-4073
lflgroup		 Jonathan Ross
LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations
...
Tel: (416) 283-0178

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Leon's Furniture Limited

MENAFN14042026004218003983ID1110980338



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