Clearmind Medicine's CMND-100 Meets Primary Endpoint In FDA-Approved Phase I/Iia Clinical Trial For Alcohol Use Disorder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel, non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that CMND-100, the Company's proprietary non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) has met the primary endpoint in its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial.

Results from the third cohort of the trial indicated a high safety profile for CMND-100, even at the higher dosage administered to date. The data demonstrated that the drug candidate was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported in the third cohort and continued favorable overall tolerability, consistent with the safety outcomes observed in prior cohorts.

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial is a multinational, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100 in patients with moderate to severe AUD. Meeting the primary safety and tolerability endpoint in this dose-escalation stage, including at the higher dosage in the third cohort, supports continued advancement of CMND-100 as a potential novel, non-hallucinogenic treatment option for AUD.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage neuroplastogens pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND."

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Forward-Looking Statements:

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