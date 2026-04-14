Amir Reviews Strategic Cooperation With Turkish Defense Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received His Excellency Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye, at his office in the Amiri Diwan Tuesday morning, April 14, 2026.
During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the military and defense fields, and discussed ways to develop it to serve common interests and enhance coordination in confronting the escalating security challenges in the region.
They also discussed the latest developments on the regional and international scene and efforts to support peace and security.
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