Azerbaijan Urges Global Assistance To Expand Vital Demining Operations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has called for increased international support to expand mine clearance operations, stressing the ongoing humanitarian risks posed by landmines in liberated territories, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X says, Trend reports.

"On April 14, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was killed after triggering an anti-tank landmine in the Fuzuli district, in the village of Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues.

This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced every day by those working to make liberated areas safe. Since the end of the 2020 war, 422 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to landmines. There is an urgent need for enhanced international support for comprehensive demining efforts," the post said.