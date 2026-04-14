3 Day Clinical Research Project Management Interactive Course: Navigate ICH GCP E6(R3) Updates (ONLINE EVENT: April 29, 2026-May 1, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities exist for clinical research professionals to enhance project success through advanced project management skills. The course emphasizes adaptation to ICH GCP E6(R3) updates, focusing on modern trial practices like risk-based quality management and digital technology, crucial for efficiently managing trials.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Research Project Management (April 29, 2026 and May 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This interactive three-day course has been designed to provide participants with a thorough understanding of both technical and interpersonal project management skills in clinical research projects. Interactive exercises are used to aid the learner in the application of clinical project management concepts and principles so they can easily use the tools to improve the success of existing or future clinical research projects.

Setting up and running clinical research projects is a complex process that needs effective project management. The course includes an emphasis on the need to anticipate, understand, and implement detailed project management activities in a proactive manner. It is essential to manage clinical research projects within the set time frame, to budget and the right quality standard.

With ever-increasing pressures on clinical research professionals, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques and be a key factor in the successful completion of such projects including bringing a drug or medical device to market.

The ICH GCP E6(R3) guideline introduces significant updates that reflect modern clinical trial practices, especially regarding risk-based quality management, digital technology, and participant-centricity. For clinical research project managers, these updates have direct implications for how trials are planned, conducted, monitored, and reported. The course will cover the key implications and changes that project managers must be aware of.

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of clinical research professionals as well as those in the medical device and animal health industries.

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders/managers in clinical research wishing to refresh or update their skills.

The course will be of benefit to:



Project managers looking to gain experience in clinical research project management

Project leaders that are unfamiliar with project management tools and principles

Clinical research professionals transitioning to project management roles/functions

Clinical trial administrators

Medical advisers

Data managers

Clinical scientists

Academic and non-commercial clinical researchers

Regulatory authority professionals Service providers including CROs and contractors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



What is project management in clinical research?

Setting clear project objectives and defining the scope of clinical research projects

Creating the strategy for your clinical research projects Detailed project planning of clinical research projects

Day 2



Clinical trial CRO and service provider oversight and management

Patient/subject recruitment and retention

Project implementation and control for your clinical research projects Project review and closure of clinical research projects

Day 3



Clinical research pharma/bio leadership skills

Motivate to achieve project milestones

Building pharma/bio clinical project teams

Optimising project communication and cross-cultural communication

Technology approaches to improve and speed up your clinical projects Clinical trial project time management

CPD Hours: 18

Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical project management and training consultant. Laura has more than 25 years' experience of managing clinical research projects in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies including GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Good Clinical Research Practices and Phoenix International.

Laura has worked as a Life Cycle Project Manager, Clinical Research Project Manager and Head of a Training organisation in the Pharmaceutical industry. Laura has completed an MBA, with specialisation in project management. She is also the external project management expert for a pharmaceutical e-learning MSc module in project management and the author of two books on the subject including Project Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

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