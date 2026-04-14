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Hungary's New Leader Magyar Signals Readiness for China Cooperation
(MENAFN) Hungary's newly elected opposition leader Peter Magyar signaled Monday his readiness to pursue practical engagement with Beijing, saying cooperation between the two nations aligns with mutual interests — while vowing to subject existing Chinese investment projects to stricter scrutiny.
Magyar, whose Tisza party secured a landmark victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections, addressed foreign media at his first international press conference since the win, describing China as "one of the most important and strongest countries in the world" and underscoring the shared benefits of bilateral ties.
"I would be very happy to visit Beijing, and we would also be very pleased to welcome Chinese leaders here in Hungary," he said.
Rather than signaling a rollback of Chinese-backed ventures already underway in the country, Magyar made clear his administration intends to evaluate — not dismantle — those projects. The review, he stressed, would center on ensuring full compliance with European Union and Hungarian regulations governing environmental protection, worker rights, and public health.
He outlined conditions under which such investments could prove advantageous: if they stimulate local supply chains, open doors for Hungarian small and medium enterprises, and generate value chains that meaningfully boost the country's GDP and living standards.
"We warmly welcome investors -- we just need to find common interests," he said.
The remarks signal a calibrated departure from the foreign policy posture of his predecessor, suggesting Budapest under Magyar may seek a more standards-driven — though no less ambitious — economic relationship with China.
Magyar, whose Tisza party secured a landmark victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections, addressed foreign media at his first international press conference since the win, describing China as "one of the most important and strongest countries in the world" and underscoring the shared benefits of bilateral ties.
"I would be very happy to visit Beijing, and we would also be very pleased to welcome Chinese leaders here in Hungary," he said.
Rather than signaling a rollback of Chinese-backed ventures already underway in the country, Magyar made clear his administration intends to evaluate — not dismantle — those projects. The review, he stressed, would center on ensuring full compliance with European Union and Hungarian regulations governing environmental protection, worker rights, and public health.
He outlined conditions under which such investments could prove advantageous: if they stimulate local supply chains, open doors for Hungarian small and medium enterprises, and generate value chains that meaningfully boost the country's GDP and living standards.
"We warmly welcome investors -- we just need to find common interests," he said.
The remarks signal a calibrated departure from the foreign policy posture of his predecessor, suggesting Budapest under Magyar may seek a more standards-driven — though no less ambitious — economic relationship with China.
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