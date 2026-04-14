Joseph A Ortenzi Releases Land The Perfect Job In An Imperfect Market

MENAFN - GetNews)



A practical guide to breaking through job search barriers and standing out in today's competitive workforce

In a job market that often feels crowded, confusing, and discouraging, Joseph A. Ortenzi, M.A., Counseling Psychologist, offers a refreshing and results-driven approach in his new book, Land the Perfect Job In an Imperfect Market: Strategies to Help Break Through the Job Search Clutter.

Drawing from decades of hands-on experience, Ortenzi delivers a straightforward and empowering message: finding the right job is not just about submitting applications, it is about understanding the job search as a marketing and sales process. In clear, easy-to-understand language, he guides readers on how to design their resume, cover letter, and professional image to stand out in a sea of applicants.

This is not a traditional job-hunting manual aimed only at college-educated professionals. Instead, Land the Perfect Job In an Imperfect Market is written for the“average Joe” job seeker. Through relatable storytelling and practical strategies, Ortenzi walks readers from a place of frustration and near defeat to confidence and meaningful employment. The book unfolds as a conversation between two people, making complex ideas approachable and easy to apply.

Joseph A. Ortenzi brings a distinguished background in counseling and workforce rehabilitation to his writing. As a rehabilitation counselor at the Department of Veterans Affairs, he worked with disabled veterans returning from war, assisting them with training and placement into suitable employment. Under his leadership and alongside an exceptional team of placement counselors and staff, his program led the nation in rehabilitating disabled veterans four years in a row.

After leaving the VA, Ortenzi became self-employed, continuing his mission to help disabled workers return to the workforce. Collaborating with a network of experts, he developed practical tools and resources to support job seekers. The strategies outlined in his book were tested in real-world settings, with 90 percent of participants successfully returning to work.

At its core, the book addresses the barriers most job seekers face, including lack of direction, low confidence, and ineffective presentation. Ortenzi's approach emphasizes personal branding, clarity of purpose, and proactive outreach. He encourages readers to see themselves not as passive applicants, but as capable professionals presenting value to employers.

Readers of Land the Perfect Job In an Imperfect Market will gain actionable techniques for navigating even the most difficult job markets. They will learn how to reposition themselves, sharpen their message, and approach employment opportunities with renewed confidence and strategy.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed or unsure where to begin, Joseph A. Ortenzi's guide offers practical direction, proven methods, and hope. In an imperfect market, landing the perfect job is still possible.











