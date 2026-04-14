Kazakhstan PM Orders Completion Of Kashagan Gas Processing Plant In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed to complete the construction of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

“I instruct the Ministry of Energy, together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGas, to complete this year the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters, and to commission the plant in Zhanaozen at the beginning of next year,” Bektenov emphasized.

He stressed that special attention must be paid to the gas transportation system.

“Currently, the strategic task is the successful implementation of the project to build the second line of the Beineu–Bozoi–Shymkent gas pipeline, which will significantly improve gas availability. The Ministry of Energy must ensure proper coordination and strict control over this work,” he said.

Furthermore, Bektenov also instructed the authorities to take measures to maintain planned oil production levels, including holding negotiations with major subsoil users on ways to increase output. He emphasized that expanding gas production capacities is necessary to meet the country's energy demand.