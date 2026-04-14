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US, Finland Hold Talks on Security, Regional Issues in Washington
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Washington on Monday, focusing on security challenges, the war in Ukraine, and expanding economic ties between the two countries.
According to the US State Department, the closed-door meeting included discussions on defense priorities, efforts to end the war in Ukraine, security developments in the Middle East, and cooperation in emerging technologies.
Officials said the meeting also emphasized strengthening bilateral economic relations and reinforcing shared strategic interests.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its partnership with Finland, highlighting cooperation in both security and trade areas.
Valtonen described the United States as a key ally for Finland, which became a member of NATO in 2023. She said the talks covered transatlantic security, the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, and developments in the Middle East, adding that the meeting was productive.
Finland shares a long border with Russia, making it one of NATO’s most exposed front-line members in Europe. Historical tensions between the two countries date back to the 1939–1940 Winter War, when the Soviet Union invaded Finland.
According to the US State Department, the closed-door meeting included discussions on defense priorities, efforts to end the war in Ukraine, security developments in the Middle East, and cooperation in emerging technologies.
Officials said the meeting also emphasized strengthening bilateral economic relations and reinforcing shared strategic interests.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its partnership with Finland, highlighting cooperation in both security and trade areas.
Valtonen described the United States as a key ally for Finland, which became a member of NATO in 2023. She said the talks covered transatlantic security, the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, and developments in the Middle East, adding that the meeting was productive.
Finland shares a long border with Russia, making it one of NATO’s most exposed front-line members in Europe. Historical tensions between the two countries date back to the 1939–1940 Winter War, when the Soviet Union invaded Finland.
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