403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Canada PMs Hold Talks on US–Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have held discussions focused on recent US–Iran negotiations and broader efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire.
According to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif described the talks as “an important step towards peace” and emphasized that Islamabad will continue encouraging both sides to uphold the ceasefire and pursue de-escalation through dialogue aimed at regional stability.
Carney, in turn, acknowledged Pakistan’s role in supporting the temporary ceasefire and facilitating diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
Beyond regional security issues, the two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in sectors including agriculture, clean energy, mining, and investment.
Sharif also extended an invitation for Carney to visit Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to maintain regular coordination.
The discussions come after rare direct US–Iran talks held in Islamabad over the weekend, which followed a recently agreed two-week ceasefire but ended without reaching a final agreement.
According to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif described the talks as “an important step towards peace” and emphasized that Islamabad will continue encouraging both sides to uphold the ceasefire and pursue de-escalation through dialogue aimed at regional stability.
Carney, in turn, acknowledged Pakistan’s role in supporting the temporary ceasefire and facilitating diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
Beyond regional security issues, the two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in sectors including agriculture, clean energy, mining, and investment.
Sharif also extended an invitation for Carney to visit Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to maintain regular coordination.
The discussions come after rare direct US–Iran talks held in Islamabad over the weekend, which followed a recently agreed two-week ceasefire but ended without reaching a final agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment