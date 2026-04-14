Mamata Banerjee Terms BJP 'Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars' In Veiled Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a veiled attack, terming the Opposition party a "Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars" who "strip away democratic rights."

Sharing a video of her election rally on X, Mamata Banerjee appealed to electors in Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, and Bankura to vote for the Trinamool Congress candidates for a fourth consecutive government. The TMC chief wrote, "My brothers and sisters are my greatest asset. The source of my strength. The backbone of everything we have built together over these fifteen years. Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, and Bankura have bound me in a debt of love and blessings. I am filled with confidence that our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar will return for a historic fourth consecutive term."

Vow to Protect Bengal

She accused the BJP of conspiring to "divide and humiliate" the people of West Bengal. "I give you my word. As long as I breathe, I will let no harm befall this land or its people. I will fight to the very last to protect Bengal and every soul within it. Those conspiring to divide our people, malign our state, strip away democratic rights, and exploit and humiliate the people of Bengal will not succeed. Not while we stand together. I call upon every caste, every creed, every class, every religion to rise as one immovable force against the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars who threaten everything we stand for," she said.

Call to Support TMC Candidates

"I call upon you to repose your faith in Ujjal Chatterjee from Suri, Chandranath Sinha from Bolpur, Asish Banerjee from Rampurhat, Abhijit Sinha (Rana) from Labpur, Shyamaprasanna Lohar from Ausgram, Alok Kumar Majhi from Galsi, Pradip Mazumdar from Durgapur Purba, Kavi Dutta from Durgapur Paschim, Moloy Ghatak from Asansol Uttar, Hareram Singh from Jamuria, Narendranath Chakraborty from Pandabeswar, Anup Mondal from Bankura, and every single Maa-Mati-Manush candidate across Bengal," the X post read.

Election Schedule and Political Context

Polling will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, and the results of the assembly polls will be announced on May 4. West Bengal will witness a high-voltage clash between the incumbent TMC, looking for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is aiming to form a government after making a mark in the last polls. (ANI)

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