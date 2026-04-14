Know AML Marks AML World Awareness Day On April 21, 2026, With Our 'Looking Up' Campaign

MENAFN - Pressat) Know AML will mark AML World Awareness Day on Tuesday April 21, 2026, uniting patients, caregivers, societies, and the wider community to raise awareness of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Many people do not fully understand AML. Through our Know AML campaign, we aim to:

Improve understanding of AML, from early signs and symptoms and diagnosis, to treatment options, ancillary care, and survivorship.

Provide support for patients with AML and their caregivers, at each stage of the patient journey.

Unite the community to raise awareness of AML.

Empower patients by honoring their personal experiences.

Looking up

This year's campaign is called ' Looking up '. We want to remind every patient and caregiver affected by AML that they are not alone and that support, information, and community are within reach. As part of the campaign, Know AML has developed an interactive webpage to help patients and their caregivers to look up key aspects of living with AML and help them to face challenges with a positive mindset. The interactive webpage contains useful information, interviews with healthcare professionals and patients affected by AML, and links to other trusted websites for further information.

“This year's Know AML campaign is called 'Looking Up'. I feel it reflects two things about AML in 2026. Yes, our campaign is about help with living with AML and the challenges we and our families face. But 'Looking Up' might also mean we can benefit from the tremendous recent advances in AML medical science and the expansion of worldwide support programs, such as Know AML – maybe providing hope for patients of all ages."

Ralph Hills, Know AML Chair

“AML patients and caregivers deserve clear, reliable information at every step. Cancer Support Community is honored to support this global effort to close educational gaps and improve the support for all people touched by AML.”

Madilyn Smith, Know AML Ambassador and Cancer Support Community Patient Advocate

“I am proud to be part of Know AML and AML World Awareness Day 2026, representing nurses and healthcare professionals who care daily for people living with AML. Together, we deliver personalized, patient-centered care and advance education through our dedicated learning programs at .”

Erik Aerts, Know AML Ambassador and President, Haematology Nurses & Healthcare Professionals Group (HNHCP)

Be part of AML World Awareness Day

To help drive awareness and visibility on April 21, Know AML is inviting everyone to take part in a simple but meaningful activity:

Visit the Know AML website: Know-AML/get-involved/world-awareness-day

Take part in the 'Looking up' interactive webpage.

Recommend the interactive webpage to others via word of mouth, email, or social media.

Reflect on your personal journey with AML using the printable journal documents and – if you feel comfortable – share them on social media too, using #KnowAML #AMLWorldAwarenessDay

Together, the community can raise awareness of AML and help build a more supportive future for everyone affected by AML.

For more information on AML World Awareness Day, please visit:

Know-AML/get-involved/world-awareness-day

Get in touch

For more information on Know AML, please visit Know-AML

For all press and media enquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

About acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

AML is a form of blood cancer originating in the bone marrow and is caused by an uncontrolled expansion of immature stem cells of myeloid lineage. It is the most common acute leukemia in adults, and its incidence increases with age.

About Know AML

Know AML is the first global education and awareness initiative that provides patients and caregivers with the information, resources, and support they need to deal with AML. Know AML aspires to facilitate and improve AML knowledge worldwide and develop community-based initiatives to overcome current and future challenges. The mission of Know AML is to drive education and awareness of AML globally through community collaborations, while continuing to raise awareness of the resources and support currently available.

Know AML is guided by a dedicated and highly experienced global ambassador group who meet regularly to steer and guide the initiative. This ambassador group consists of patients and caregivers, patient advocates, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives. Their responsibility is to propose awareness initiatives, provide concepts for support and education resources, share their experiences and learnings from advocacy heritage, and endorse materials before circulation among the AML community.

Know AML supporters

The Know AML initiative is made possible through the support of our funders. Please see the footer of the Know AML website for a list of the funders. All content is developed independently by SES in collaboration with our expert ambassador group. Funders are allowed no influence on the content.

If you are interested in becoming a Know AML supporter, please contact [email protected].

About Scientific Education Support (SES)

Know AML is brought to you by Scientific Education Support (SES) in collaboration with CancerCare. SES is a medical education provider that builds healthcare professional and patient networks to deliver open-access, science-driven, unbiased disease education through multichannel communications. SES has a portfolio of successful websites supporting the advancement of medical education and patient education: ALL Hub, AML Hub, Lymphoma Hub, GvHD Hub, MPN Hub, Multiple Myeloma Hub, PsOPsA Hub, Lupus Hub, Know GvHD, and Know ALL.