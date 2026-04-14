Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Jordan Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the necessity of consolidating it in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the call, the necessity for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that opens the door to addressing the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leads to reaching a sustainable agreement, and prevents the renewal of escalation.

His Excellency also emphasized the necessity of opening maritime passages, ensuring freedom of navigation, and not using them as a bargaining chip or leverage, stressing in this context the negative repercussions of that on the countries of the region, on energy and food supplies in the world, and their implications for international security and peace.

