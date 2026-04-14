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EU Calls for Strong International Coalition on Hormuz Maritime Security
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned that escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the urgent need for a broad international coalition to protect maritime security and ensure safe global shipping routes.
Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session in New York focused on EU–UN cooperation, Kallas said increasing threats to maritime corridors—including attacks on commercial vessels and risks to undersea infrastructure—are becoming a major global concern.
She described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a clear signal that coordinated international action is needed to guarantee safe passage for all maritime traffic.
"What is happening today in the Strait of Hormuz is the clearest call yet for a strong international coalition on maritime security. There are many initiatives on the table, but the objectives are simple: safe passage for all shipments via this route," she said.
Kallas also stressed that maritime security is directly linked to global economic stability and energy supply, noting that instability is affecting multiple regions, including the Baltic Sea, the Red Sea, and the Indo-Pacific.
She reaffirmed the EU’s opposition to any attempts to restrict freedom of navigation in violation of international law, referencing the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The EU foreign policy chief further argued that the current global security environment reflects what she described as a severe erosion of international legal norms, pointing to ongoing conflicts in both Europe and the Middle East as key examples.
Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session in New York focused on EU–UN cooperation, Kallas said increasing threats to maritime corridors—including attacks on commercial vessels and risks to undersea infrastructure—are becoming a major global concern.
She described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a clear signal that coordinated international action is needed to guarantee safe passage for all maritime traffic.
"What is happening today in the Strait of Hormuz is the clearest call yet for a strong international coalition on maritime security. There are many initiatives on the table, but the objectives are simple: safe passage for all shipments via this route," she said.
Kallas also stressed that maritime security is directly linked to global economic stability and energy supply, noting that instability is affecting multiple regions, including the Baltic Sea, the Red Sea, and the Indo-Pacific.
She reaffirmed the EU’s opposition to any attempts to restrict freedom of navigation in violation of international law, referencing the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The EU foreign policy chief further argued that the current global security environment reflects what she described as a severe erosion of international legal norms, pointing to ongoing conflicts in both Europe and the Middle East as key examples.
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