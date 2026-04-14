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1,500 SDF-Held Detainees Freed in Syria
(MENAFN) Up to 1,500 prisoners held in detention facilities controlled by the SDF across northeastern Syria have been freed across four successive releases, a senior Syrian official announced Monday.
Ahmed al-Hilali, spokesman for the Syrian presidential team, told a news channel that approximately 500 detainees remain in custody, with their cases slated for review in the weeks ahead.
Al-Hilali confirmed the releases are being carried out under a formal agreement struck earlier this year between the Syrian government and the SDF, characterizing the detainee situation as fundamentally humanitarian in nature.
The spokesman signaled that the SDF is advancing toward full integration with the Syrian state, adding that current arrangements call for prisons under SDF control to be handed over to judicial and interior ministry authorities.
A further batch of prisoners is expected to be freed next week, Al-Hilali said, stressing that all current releases are being conducted unconditionally.
Monday's release marks the fourth such batch. The third group, freed Saturday, comprised 91 detainees. Earlier releases took place on March 10 and March 19, with the second batch alone accounting for 400 freed prisoners — no figure was disclosed for the first.
A significant number of those detained had been held for years under YPG/SDF control on charges tied to alleged loyalty to the Syrian government or resistance to the group's authority.
The groundwork for the releases was laid on Jan. 30, when Damascus announced a sweeping agreement with the SDF aimed at healing internal divisions and launching a new chapter of national integration.
Ahmed al-Hilali, spokesman for the Syrian presidential team, told a news channel that approximately 500 detainees remain in custody, with their cases slated for review in the weeks ahead.
Al-Hilali confirmed the releases are being carried out under a formal agreement struck earlier this year between the Syrian government and the SDF, characterizing the detainee situation as fundamentally humanitarian in nature.
The spokesman signaled that the SDF is advancing toward full integration with the Syrian state, adding that current arrangements call for prisons under SDF control to be handed over to judicial and interior ministry authorities.
A further batch of prisoners is expected to be freed next week, Al-Hilali said, stressing that all current releases are being conducted unconditionally.
Monday's release marks the fourth such batch. The third group, freed Saturday, comprised 91 detainees. Earlier releases took place on March 10 and March 19, with the second batch alone accounting for 400 freed prisoners — no figure was disclosed for the first.
A significant number of those detained had been held for years under YPG/SDF control on charges tied to alleged loyalty to the Syrian government or resistance to the group's authority.
The groundwork for the releases was laid on Jan. 30, when Damascus announced a sweeping agreement with the SDF aimed at healing internal divisions and launching a new chapter of national integration.
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