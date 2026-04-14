3 Critical Mistakes Triple H Should Avoid In WWE To Keep Wrestlemania 42 Momentum Strong

Triple H faces critical booking decisions before WrestleMania 42. Three mistakes must be avoided on WWE to ensure the show builds momentum without derailing key storylines heading into the grand event.

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes is a headline match years in the making, set to close Night One of WrestleMania 42. Fans expect the focus to remain on the two former Legacy teammates, who share a rich history and can carry the feud themselves. However, WWE has forced Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll into the storyline, giving them prominent roles without clear explanation.

On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, Triple H must avoid overshadowing Orton and Rhodes. McAfee and Roll should be limited to short segments, while the spotlight stays firmly on The Viper and The American Nightmare as they tear into each other on the microphone before their clash.

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, debuted at the 2026 Royal Rumble and impressed by lasting nearly ten minutes and eliminating Damian Priest. His SmackDown debut reinforced his dominance, as he defeated Berto of Los Garza in under three minutes. WWE has announced the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the upcoming SmackDown, and Keys is the standout contender.

Triple H must avoid booking him to lose the match. A victory would cement his momentum and lay the foundation for a strong singles run after WrestleMania 42. Keys has the potential to be a major star, and mishandling his push would be a costly mistake.

With Rhea Ripley moving to SmackDown to pursue Jade Cargill's Women's Title, IYO SKY has been locked in a heated feud with Asuka. The Genius of the Sky has taken issue with how The Empress of Tomorrow treats Kairi Sane, and tensions have escalated in recent weeks.

Fans expect this rivalry to culminate in a singles match at WrestleMania 42. Reports suggest uncertainty about the bout, but Triple H must ensure it is added to the Night Two lineup. Both Asuka and SKY are world‐class competitors who deserve a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Overlooking this match would waste weeks of buildup and disappoint fans eager to see the showdown.