MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dr. Paula Muto, Founder of UberDoc, Appointed to U.S. Federal Health Advisory Committee Appointment follows UberDoc's recent public listing, marking a milestone period for the company

April 14, 2026 1:00 AM EDT | Source: UberDoc

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) ("UberDoc" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare platform empowering patients to connect with top physicians directly at transparent, upfront prices, today announced that its Founder, Dr. Paula Muto, has been appointed to the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics (NCVHS), a federal advisory body to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The appointment comes on the heels of the company achieving a major corporate milestone with its recent public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, positioning the company at the intersection of healthcare policy and market-driven innovation.

The NCVHS is a federal advisory committee that advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services on health data standards, patient privacy, and administrative simplification. Dr. Muto joins the committee as a practicing physician and healthcare entrepreneur with direct experience navigating the barriers that stand between patients and timely specialty care.

With over two decades of experience as a practicing vascular surgeon, Dr. Muto brings frontline credibility to both investors and policymakers. "I was tired of watching patients struggle to see a specialist, not because good doctors aren't available, but because the system in between has become too complicated," said Dr. Muto. "I founded UberDoc to fix it. Serving on the NCVHS lets me bring that same urgency to the policy decisions that shape how healthcare actually works."

UberDoc operates a two-sided marketplace connecting patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent prices, eliminating traditional friction points such as referrals, network restrictions, and administrative overhead. The platform has grown into one of the largest direct-pay specialty networks in the United States, with national coverage across multiple specialties and both in-person and virtual care delivery. Its public listing marks a significant step toward scaling a consumer-driven healthcare model in a market increasingly defined by rising costs, limited access, and demand for price transparency.

"Paula founded this company on the conviction that healthcare should be simpler, more transparent, and centered on patients and physicians," said Sean Kearney, Chief Executive Officer of UberDoc. "Between our recent public listings and Paula's appointment to a federal advisory committee, we are entering a new phase with both the platform and the credibility to drive real change in how Americans access specialty care."

As a female founder in healthcare technology, Dr. Muto represents a still-rare profile among publicly traded companies. Her combination of clinical practice, entrepreneurial vision, and continued involvement as Chief Medical Advisor and on the Board of Directors gives UberDoc a distinctive foundation as the company enters its next phase of growth. Dr. Muto's continued clinical practice and federal advisory role reinforce UberDoc's position as a company built by and for physicians.

Dr. Muto's appointment reflects increasing alignment between federal healthcare priorities of access, affordability, and data transparency, and UberDoc's scalable, direct-pay model.

"My goal is to have a seat in every doctor's waiting room for a direct-pay patient," said Dr. Muto. "Everyone deserves equal access to the best."

UberDoc stands as both a policy-aligned solution and a market-based platform, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the shift toward transparent, accessible, and patient-centered healthcare.

Investor Webinar

The Company will present a live investor webinar on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM PDT / 2:00 PM EDT/ 8:00 PM CEST, hosted by Cory Fleck of the Korelin Report. The session will cover UberDoc's market opportunity, platform capabilities, and growth strategy. To register, visit:

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a physician, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialties while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

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Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, proposed listing, and timing of listing, on the OTCQB, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Source: UberDoc