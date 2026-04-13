Sobha Realty Launches Dh40-Billion Abu Dhabi Project

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai-based Sobha Realty on Monday announced foray into the Abu Dhabi real estate market with the launch of a Dh40-billion nature-led waterfront community.

Located in Al Bahia, close to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, the project will feature 4,000 apartments and 2,500 villas, with prices for one-bedroom units starting from Dh1.3 million for apartments and Dh4.69 million for 2,557-sqft villas. The project will have strong connectivity to the E10 and E12 corridors.

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Sobha City will have 80 exclusive mansions, which will go on sale later.

Spread over 38 million square feet, the first phase of the Sobha City project will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

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Sobha said nearly 60 per cent of the project is dedicated to open and green spaces, with more than 50,000 trees and forest-inspired landscaped and shaded walkways. It will also feature a wellness loop spanning 18km, a two-kilometre waterfront promenade, an integrated marina, and a golf course.

Ravi Menon, chairman of Sobha Group, said the Abu Dhabi market holds a unique position as a city that balances cultural authenticity with forward-looking ambition.

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, said the UAE capital faces a shortage of residential units due to its growing population, and this project will help meet demand.

He added that the Abu Dhabi property market is mainly driven by international investors, accounting for 60 per cent of buyers, with UAE residents making up the remaining 40 per cent.

He added that buyers from the US, Canada, and Europe dominate the local property market.

“Abu Dhabi – like Dubai – is attracting significant interest from UAE residents. We see a mix of 60 per cent international investors and 40 per cent UAE residents in Abu Dhabi. The emirate is drawing strong international activity, partly due to the concerts and events taking place. Investors are also entering the market in a big way,” he said.

According to Colliers, Abu Dhabi saw the addition of 7,000 units in 2025, which was far below market demand.

“Abu Dhabi delivered one of its strongest residential market performances on record last year, supported by a sharp increase in transaction volumes and values across both completed and off-plan properties. Off-plan sales accounted for a growing share of activity, reflecting strong developer confidence and robust buyer appetite across a broad range of price points.

“Importantly, completed property sales also remained resilient, highlighting sustained end-user demand and reinforcing market depth. This performance was supported by a growing pipeline of new project launches, proactive housing initiatives, and sustained interest from regional and international investors,” said Randy Fink, CEO for MENA at Colliers, in the annual report.

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