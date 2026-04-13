Noble Hops Release New Single“Music Man” On Shady Lady Records

PITTSBURGH, PA - April 13, 2026 - Western PA based American rock and roll band Noble Hops release their first single of 2026, titled“Music Man.” Based on a fictional mystery musician whose inspiration was drawn from real world experiences and musical lore of old, the song tells a story of a man who travels the land, with his guitar in his hand.

“You think about the old legends of those who went down to the crossroads and sell their souls for rock and roll. Well, the Music Man didn't do that, nor did he find fame or fortune,” says Utah Burgess, who wrote the song.“But he was the real deal, a man with principle, a man with a story”.

The band once again recorded with Jazz Byers at Rattle Clack Studio in Pittsburgh PA. Recording of the song actually started back in January of 2024, but initial tracks were scrapped and the band started over with the song in December of that same year.

“When we recorded“Music Man”, we were trying to capture what it feels like to fight for something you love, in this case music,” said Byers.“Even when it doesn't love you back sometimes,”

Mixing and mastering was once again handled by Mike Ofca, and Linda Weber handle the cover art, as she has done for all of the bands releases to date.

The song is available on all streaming platforms. It was also debuted on The Rock Station 97.7 (WLER – Butler PA) by The Rock Doctor, and the band was also featured on the stations Grass Roots Show on The Rock Station 97.7 on April 12.

The band is signed with award winning Michael Stover, founder and owner of MTS Management Group/MTS Records.

Utah Burgess – Vocals, 12 String Acoustic, and Electric Rhythm Guitar

Tony Villella – Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals

Johnny“Sleeves” Costa – Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

“The” Brad Hulburt – Drums

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