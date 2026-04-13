Free Linux Courses For Beginners In 2025 (Learn Linux At Zero Cost)

MENAFN - GetNews) Free Linux courses for beginners are everywhere online, but most people have no idea where to actually start.

Linux runs over 96% of the world's web servers, powers Android phones, and sits at the heart of almost every cloud platform you've heard of, AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure all lean on it.

If you're a developer, IT admin, or just someone who wants to understand how computers really work, learning Linux is one of the best moves you can make.

Why Learn Linux in 2025?

Before jumping into courses, it helps to understand why Linux skills are so in-demand right now.

The Linux Foundation's 2023 Jobs Report found that 85% of hiring managers say Linux skills are a high priority when they're looking for new staff. Job postings asking for Linux knowledge have grown year-on-year for the last decade.

Linux isn't just a server thing anymore. It runs on Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi devices, smart TVs, Docker containers, Kubernetes clusters, and even the International Space Station.

Whether you want to land a job in DevOps, cloud computing, cybersecurity, or software development, Linux is the foundation.

Best Free Linux Courses for Beginners: Top Picks

These are the most popular and genuinely useful free Linux beginner courses available right now. Each one has been picked based on content depth, real learner reviews, and how up-to-date the material is.

1. Introduction to Linux - The Linux Foundation (edX)

This is the most recognised free Linux course on the internet. The Linux Foundation offers it through edX, and it covers everything from the Linux command line and file system structure to managing processes and networking basics.

What you get for free:

. Full course content - no payment needed to learn

. Covers all major Linux distributions: Red Hat, Ubuntu, openSUSE

. Self-paced format - finish in your own time

. Hands-on exercises and quizzes throughout

. Option to upgrade for a verified certificate (paid)

The Linux Foundation regularly rolls out deals on certifications and paid upgrades. If you want to go beyond the free content and earn credentials, it's worth checking out the latest Linux Foundation deals before you pay full price, discounts pop up especially around major sale periods.

2. NDG Linux Unhatched (Cisco Networking Academy)

Cisco's Networking Academy offers NDG Linux Unhatched completely free. It's a short course - around 8 hours - designed for absolute beginners who have never touched a Linux terminal before.

Topics covered include:

. Basic navigation using the terminal

. File management commands

. User and group permissions

. Working with pipes and I/O redirection

. Simple shell scripting concepts

It's a great first step before you move on to longer or more detailed Linux training. Cisco also offers NDG Linux Essentials as a follow-up, free to audit, with a paid certification path.

3. Linux Command Line Basics - Udacity

Udacity's free Linux Command Line Basics course is built for developers and tech enthusiasts who want to get comfortable with the terminal fast. You'll walk away knowing how to navigate directories, work with files, manage permissions, and write basic shell commands.

It's a short course - about 3 hours - but it gives you a solid working foundation. The content stays practical throughout and skips unnecessary theory.

4. Learning Linux for LFCA Certification - Corporate Finance Institute (CFI)

The Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) has expanded its course library well beyond finance. Its Linux and IT fundamentals content is now part of its growing tech education track, and student membership gives you access to a wide range of courses at a seriously reduced cost.

If you're a student looking to learn Linux alongside other in-demand technical skills, the 50% off CFI discount code for student membership makes it one of the most affordable ways to get structured, certificate-backed education right now. You're not just limited to Linux - the membership opens doors to courses on Python, data analysis, cloud computing, and more.

Free Linux Learning Resources Beyond Formal Courses

Formal courses are great, but they're not the only way to learn Linux for free. Some of the best Linux knowledge comes from hands-on tools, documentation, and communities that have been around for decades.

Linux Journey (linuxjourney)

Linux Journey is a free, browser-based learning platform built by a community of Linux enthusiasts. It covers topics from basic command navigation all the way to kernel concepts and networking. The lessons are short, interactive, and well-written - making it perfect for people who learn better by doing rather than watching videos.

The Linux Documentation Project (TLDP)

TLDP is one of the oldest and most complete free resources for Linux. It includes how-to guides, man pages, and book-length references covering almost every aspect of Linux system administration. While some content is dated, the foundational guides - like the Bash Guide for Beginners and the Linux System Administrator's Guide - remain highly relevant.

OverTheWire: Bandit (Cybersecurity + Linux Combined)

OverTheWire's Bandit wargame is one of the most entertaining ways to learn Linux command-line skills. You work through a series of challenges that require you to use terminal commands to find hidden passwords. It sounds simple but gets tricky quickly - and you'll pick up real, practical Linux skills along the way. Best of all, it's completely free.

What Topics Should a Linux Beginner Course Cover?

Not all free Linux courses are created equal. Some are surface-level intros that leave you knowing ten commands and nothing else. A good beginner Linux course should give you enough to actually do things on a real system.

Which Linux Distribution Should Beginners Start With?

This question trips up a lot of new learners. There are hundreds of Linux distributions, but for someone just starting out, the choice comes down to three solid options.

Ubuntu - Best for Most Beginners

Ubuntu is the most popular Linux distro in the world for good reason. It has the largest community, the most tutorials, and the easiest setup process. Most free Linux beginner courses use Ubuntu as their reference system - so if you're following along with a course, you'll want to match what the instructor uses.

Linux Mint - Best for Windows Switchers

If you're coming from Windows and the idea of a completely different interface feels overwhelming, Linux Mint softens that transition significantly. It looks familiar, runs smoothly on older hardware, and everything just works out of the box. It's built on Ubuntu under the hood, so everything you learn applies there too.

Fedora - Best for Future DevOps and Red Hat Paths

If your goal is to eventually work with enterprise Linux environments or Red Hat certifications like RHCSA or RHCE, starting with Fedora gives you a head start. Fedora is the upstream community version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), so the concepts and commands overlap heavily.

Free Linux Certifications Worth Pursuing After Your Course

Finishing a free course is a great milestone. But if you want employers to take notice, a recognised certification helps a lot. Here are a few worth looking at once you've built your base knowledge.

Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA)

The LFCA is the Linux Foundation's entry-level certification, designed specifically for beginners. It tests your knowledge of Linux fundamentals, cloud concepts, and basic DevOps practices. The exam itself costs money, but the study materials, including the free edX course mentioned above, prepare you well.

CompTIA Linux+ Certification

The CompTIA Linux+ is a vendor-neutral certification that covers system administration, security, and scripting. It's widely recognised by employers and sits well above entry-level. CompTIA recommends having about 12 months of Linux admin experience before sitting the exam, but motivated beginners often prepare in 6 months with the right study plan.

CFI Tech & Finance Combo Certifications

If you're building skills that span both tech and finance, think fintech, banking IT, or data-driven roles, CFI's certificate programs are worth a serious look. It's one of those deals that makes building a cross-disciplinary skill set genuinely affordable.

How to Practice Linux Skills Without Breaking Your Main Computer

One of the most common fears beginners have is destroying their system while learning. That fear is understandable - but also completely avoidable with the right setup.

Use a Virtual Machine (VirtualBox or VMware)

VirtualBox is free and lets you run a complete Linux installation inside a window on your existing Windows or macOS computer. You can try any command, break things, and reset to a snapshot in minutes. It's the safest way to learn without any real risk.

Use WSL2 on Windows

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) lets you run a full Linux environment directly inside Windows 10 or 11 - no dual boot needed. You can install Ubuntu through the Microsoft Store for free and start using the terminal within minutes. It's ideal for developers who spend most of their time in Windows but want to learn Linux commands.

Use Free Cloud Shells

Google Cloud Shell and AWS CloudShell both give you a free Linux terminal in the browser - no installation needed. These are perfect for quick practice sessions when you don't have access to your usual machine. Google Cloud Shell even gives you 5GB of persistent disk storage.

Common Mistakes Beginners Make When Learning Linux

Knowing what not to do saves a lot of frustration early on. These are the mistakes that slow down most new Linux learners:

. Running commands as root by default. Use sudo only when you actually need it. Running everything as root is how people accidentally delete entire directories.

. Jumping between distros constantly. Pick one and stick with it until you're comfortable. Distro-hopping is fun once you know what you're doing - not before.

. Not practising daily. Linux commands stick through repetition. Even 20 minutes of terminal practice a day makes a massive difference over a month.

. Ignoring error messages. Linux error messages are actually informative - read them. They almost always tell you exactly what went wrong.

Building a Linux Learning Path: From Beginner to Job-Ready

Random learning leads to random results. A structured path gives you momentum. Here's a simple beginner Linux learning roadmap you can follow without spending any money to start:

. Week 1-2: Complete the Cisco NDG Linux Unhatched course. Get comfortable with the terminal basics.

. Week 3-4: Work through Linux Journey from the Grasshopper section up to the Networking Nomad section.

. Month 2: Start the Linux Foundation Introduction to Linux course on edX. Focus on the hands-on labs.

. Month 3: Set up a home lab - VirtualBox with Ubuntu. Practice every concept from the courses on a real system.

. Month 4-5: Play through OverTheWire Bandit. This sharpens command-line skills in ways textbook learning doesn't.

. Month 6: Prep for LFCA or CompTIA Linux+. Check the latest Linux Foundation deals before registering for any exam.

Following this kind of structured plan means you're never just watching videos and hoping knowledge sticks. You build real skills that hold up in job interviews and real-world environments.

Ready to Start? Pick a Course and Open Your Terminal

Free Linux courses for beginners have never been this good or this accessible. Whether you start with Cisco's Unhatched course, jump into Linux Journey, or sign up for the Linux Foundation's edX program, every hour you spend learning Linux pays back with better job options, higher salaries, and a much deeper understanding of how software actually works.