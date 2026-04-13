China Launches Preparations For 2026 Hainan Cross-Border E-Commerce Expo

MENAFN - GetNews) The global investment promotion conference for the 2026 Hainan International Cross-border E-commerce Free Trade Expo was held in Beijing on April 10. The event marked the official start of the expo's preparatory work and the establishment of its organizing committee, bringing together representatives from government, trade associations, enterprises and media to discuss opportunities for the development of the cross-border e-commerce industry alongside the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).







As development of the Hainan FTP continues, the rollout of cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones across the island is accelerating, with policy support and geographic advantages becoming more evident. Drawing on the Hainan FTP's opening-up framework, the expo and its promotion conference aim to provide a platform for international economic and trade cooperation and to support emerging business models in cross-border e-commerce. The initiative is intended to help Hainan develop into a global cross-border e-commerce trade hub and to facilitate“dual circulation” between domestic and international markets.

With cross-border e-commerce becoming a driver of foreign trade growth, the Hainan FTP's characteristics provide development opportunities for global enterprises. The event is positioned as a platform to connect international resources and highlight opportunities associated with the Free Trade Port.

Several speakers shared views from policy, industry and service perspectives. Liu Jiancai, representing the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, outlined recent progress in the Hainan FTP construction and policies related to cross-border e-commerce, describing Hainan's direction as an investment and trade destination. Zhang Shaolong, honorary president of the Beijing Association for Trade in Services and representing the organizers, discussed the industry significance of the expo from the perspective of international economic cooperation. Yu Xiqun, vice president of the China Private Cultural Industry Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the expo's role as a bridge for private enterprises to connect with the Hainan FTP and achieve high-quality development.

Representing the co-organizers, Zhang Runliang, executive vice president of Computerworld Media Group, discussed prospects for integrating the digital economy with Hainan's cross-border e-commerce sector. Representatives from partner organizations, including Nian Lizhu, general manager of Beijing Zhongtou Shiji Enterprise Service Co., Ltd., and Bai Baoen, partner at Beijing Hairun Law Firm, said they would provide professional support in enterprise services and legal matters for participating companies.

During the event's central segment, guests jointly launched the 2026 Hainan International Cross-border E-commerce Free Trade Expo, marking the start of full-scale preparations. The organizing committee was then formally established. Liu Ning, secretary-general of the committee and general manager of Beijing Xinglong Culture Media Co., Ltd., outlined preparation progress and key features of the expo, and expressed a commitment to maintaining high organizational standards. Huang Fuzhong, chairman of Xinkun Cross-border and a representative of participating enterprises, also shared expectations for expanding global market reach and developing business operations in Hainan through the expo.

The conference was held under the theme“Linking Free Trade, Serving the World,” reflecting the expo's role in facilitating global trade and highlighting opportunities related to Hainan. The 2026 Hainan International Cross-border E-commerce Free Trade Expo is scheduled to take place from August 21 to 25 at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center. Preparations are under way, and the event will bring together industry participants for a specialized economic and trade gathering focused on cross-border e-commerce.