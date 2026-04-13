Queens Workers' Compensation Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Outlines Benefits And Filing Requirements For Injured Workers In New York

QUEENS, NY - Workplace injuries affect thousands of New York employees each year, and navigating the claims process involves strict deadlines, medical documentation requirements, and hearings before the Workers' Compensation Board that can be difficult to manage without legal guidance. Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) explains the benefits available under New York law and the steps injured workers must take to protect their claims.

According to Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, New York's workers' compensation system operates on a no-fault basis, meaning employees do not need to prove their employer caused the injury in order to receive medical and wage replacement benefits. The system covers full-time, part-time, and temporary workers under the New York Workers' Compensation Law, and medical treatment for work-related conditions is provided at no out-of-pocket cost to the injured worker as long as treatment is delivered by a Board-authorized provider. "One of the most common mistakes injured workers make is waiting too long to report the injury or file the necessary paperwork," Sanchez notes. "Missing a deadline can mean losing benefits entirely."

Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that injured employees must notify their employer in writing within 30 days of the accident and file Form C-3, the Employee Claim for Compensation, with the Workers' Compensation Board within two years of the injury date. Wage replacement benefits equal two-thirds of the worker's average weekly wage multiplied by the percentage of disability, subject to the state's annual maximum-$1,222.42 per week for injuries occurring between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Cash benefits are not paid for the first seven days of disability, but if the disability extends beyond 14 days, benefits are paid retroactively to the first day.

The firm represents workers across a range of Queens industries with elevated injury rates. Attorney Sanchez explains that construction workers benefit from additional protections under New York Labor Law Sections 240 and 241(6), which impose strict liability on property owners and general contractors for elevation-related falls and worksite safety violations. "These Labor Law provisions can provide compensation for pain and suffering and full lost wages-categories that workers' compensation alone does not cover," she advises. Healthcare workers at Queens facilities, transportation and warehousing employees near JFK Airport, and restaurant workers throughout Jackson Heights, Flushing, and Astoria are among the worker populations the firm regularly serves.

If an insurance carrier denies a workers' compensation claim, injured workers retain the right to request a hearing before a Workers' Compensation Law Judge at the WCB Queens District Office. Common grounds for denial include disputes over whether the injury is work-related, allegations of a pre-existing condition, incomplete medical documentation, or misclassification of the worker as an independent contractor. New York law under Workers' Compensation Law Section 120 also prohibits employers from retaliating against workers who file claims, and violations of that provision may give rise to a separate legal action.

The disability classification assigned to an injury directly affects the duration and amount of benefits. Permanent Total Disability benefits continue for the lifetime of the worker, while Permanent Partial Disability benefits are awarded for a specific number of weeks based on the worker's Loss of Wage-Earning Capacity percentage. Schedule Loss of Use awards provide additional compensation for permanent functional impairment to specific body parts, including arms, legs, hands, feet, and hearing.

For Queens workers dealing with a workplace injury, consulting with a workers' compensation attorney early in the process can help protect filing deadlines, document the injury accurately, and ensure the full range of benefits is pursued.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Queens-based personal injury and workers' compensation law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injured workers throughout New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm represents clients from its Jackson Heights office at 37-06 82nd Street, Suite 304, and serves workers across Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Services are available in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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