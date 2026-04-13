India Ensures Fuel Stability, Takes Action On LPG Hoarding: Govt

The Government of India convened a briefing at the National Media Centre on Monday. Officials from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and External Affairs provided updates on fuel availability, maritime operations, assistance to Indian nationals in the region, and measures being undertaken to maintain stability across key sectors. The Ministry of Heavy Industries also shared updates regarding the heavy industries sector.

Crackdown on LPG Hoarding and Black Marketing

Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. More than 2250 raids were conducted across the country. Till Sunday, more than 1.28 lakh raids have been conducted, over 59,000 cylinders have been seized, more than 1000 FIRs have been registered, and 238 persons have been arrested.

According to a press release, in this context, meetings were convened on 2 April 2026 (Chaired by Secretary, MoPNG) and on 6 April 2026 (Chaired by Secretary, MoPNG along with Secretaries of I & B and Consumer Affairs), wherein the following was emphasized; to issue daily press briefings and issue regular public advisories, to actively monitor and counter fake news/misinformation on social media, to intensify daily enforcement drives by District admin and to continue raids and inspections in coordination with OMCs, to issue Commercial LPG allocation orders within their States/UTs, to issue SKO allocation orders for additional SKO allotted to the States/UTs, to promote PNG adoptions and alternate fuel, to prioritise LPG supply, especially for domestic needs, and adopt targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL cylinders to ensure supply stability

Heavy Industries Ministry Bolsters EV Sector

The Ministry of Heavy Industries accelerates electric mobility and critical mineral manufacturing amid global uncertainties. It was informed that in light of geopolitical developments in West Asia, global energy markets have witnessed heightened volatility, raising concerns over fuel price stability and potential supply chain disruptions.

PSU OMCs have strengthened and continued surprise inspections and imposed penalties on 219 LPG distributorships, and 56 LPG distributorships have been suspended till now.

PM E-DRIVE Scheme and Policy Support

Since the onset of the crisis, the Ministry has undertaken coordinated measures to sustain electric mobility growth and address supply chain vulnerabilities in EV components. The Ministry has approved the extension of the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE Scheme to sustain EV adoption and manufacturing momentum.

The e-2W segment has been extended by three months up to 31 July 2026. The e-3W segment, including e-rickshaws and e-carts, has been extended by two years up to 31 March 2028. Policy support under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme has been streamlined to ensure continuity of incentives, boost EV adoption and promote domestic manufacturing.

Promoting Critical Component Manufacturing

The Union Cabinet approved on 26 November 2025 the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) with an outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The scheme targets the establishment of 6,000 MTPA integrated REPM manufacturing capacity in India and aims to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered REPM, strengthen supply chains for EV, defence and aerospace sectors, and as well support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Net Zero 2070 goals.

Steps are being taken to operationalise the REPM scheme to progressively enhance localisation of EV components. Continuous engagement is being maintained with OEMs, component manufacturers and industry stakeholders to strengthen supply chain resilience. As part of the implementation, a Pre-Bid Conference was held on 7 April 2026 with participation from 25 leading companies and the Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 20 March 2026. The bidding process is being conducted through a transparent two-cover Least Cost Selection (LCS) system on the CPP Portal.

These measures are supported by the ongoing Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) to increase domestic value addition in EV manufacturing. The combined implementation of PM E-DRIVE, REPM and PMP schemes is expected to strengthen the entire EV value chain.

PM E-DRIVE provides demand-side support and policy certainty to OEMs for scaling production and EV adoption. The REPM scheme addresses supply-side constraints by promoting domestic manufacturing of critical rare earth-based components. The PMP enables phased localisation and reduces import dependence across EV sub-systems.

Benefits for Industry and Citizens

These initiatives will benefit manufacturers, MSMEs and component suppliers through increased domestic value addition, supply chain stability and investment opportunities.

For citizens, these measures will enhance affordability, accessibility and reliability of electric vehicles, whereas reduced dependence on imported fuels and components will help shield consumers from global price volatility.

The initiatives will contribute to cleaner air, improved public health and enhanced energy security and will support livelihood generation, particularly in e-rickshaw and last-mile delivery segments. The measures are expected to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen India's position as a global leader in clean mobility and advanced manufacturing.

Ensuring Fuel and Gas Availability

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shared an update on the current fuel supply situation, outlining measures being undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG amid the ongoing developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

It was noted that citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops. All citizens are urged to conserve energy during their daily usage in the current situation.

Government Preparedness and Supply Management Measures

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc.

In addition to this, the supply of 5 Kg FTL to migrant labour is also doubled based on the average daily supply on 2nd and 3rd March 2026.

The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply. Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand. The Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to States for distribution to small and medium consumers.

State Governments are empowered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the LPG Control Order, 2000, to monitor supply and act against hoarding and black marketing of petroleum products. The Government of India, vide letters dated 27.03.2026 and 02.04.2026 have stressed the need for proactive public communication to reassure citizens regarding adequate fuel availability. Regular review meetings are being held with States/UTs.

LPG Supply and Distribution

Meanwhile, LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG bookings have increased to about 99% across the industry. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 92% to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal. Most of the LPG distributorships were operating on Sunday to ensure the delivery of domestic LPG cylinders to households.

Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels, including 10% reform-linked allocation.

The Government of India vide letter dated 06.04.2026 has conveyed that the daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (Number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during 2nd-3rd March 2026, beyond the limit of 20% mentioned in letter dated 21.03.2026. These 5 Kg FTL cylinders will be at the disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State, with the assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Since 3rd April 2026, PSU OMCs have organised more than 3450 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders, wherein more than 40,800 5Kg FTL cylinders were also sold. Since 23rd March 2026, more than 13.3 Lakh - 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL is coordinating with State authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution. A total of 1,22,984 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to over 64.72 lakh 19-kg cylinders) has been sold since 14 March 2026.

Expansion of PNG and Natural Gas Network

Consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG (transport). Based on available inventory and scheduled LNG cargo arrivals, the overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants is being further enhanced by 5% to reach approximately 95% of their six-month average consumption, effective 09.04.2026.

CGD entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants and canteens, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG companies, including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL, are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections. States/UTs and Central Ministries have been requested to expedite approvals required for the expansion of CGD networks.

The Government of India vide letter dated 18.03.2026 has offered all States/UTs an additional 10% allocation of commercial LPG to States provided they can help in the long-term transition from LPG to PNG. 21 States/UTs are already receiving additional commercial LPG allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has adopted an Accelerated Approval Framework for CGD infrastructure for 3 months to process applications on priority.

The Government of India vide Gazette dated 24.03.2026 has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas. It is expected to accelerate PNG network growth, enhance last-mile connectivity, and support the transition to cleaner fuels, thereby strengthening energy security and advancing India's gas-based economy.

PNGRB has directed CGD entities to expedite D-PNG connections. Also, the National PNG Drive 2.0 has now been extended till 30.06.2026 to sustain momentum in PNG expansion.

To encourage a cleaner, more secure and self-reliant energy future, the Government of India has developed a model draft State CBG Policy. The model policy is intended to serve as a comprehensive, flexible guiding framework to enable States to create their own investor-friendly and implementation-oriented ecosystem for CBG development. Those States which opt for this will be prioritised for the next tranche of additional allocation of commercial LPG.

Since March 2026, about 4.32 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 4.75 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections. Till 12.04.2026, more than 31,700 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD website

Fuel Production and Price Stability

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. The Government of India vide order dated 01.04.2026 has permitted Refining companies, including Petrochemical Complexes in India, to make available certain minimum quantities of C3 & C4 streams for critical sectors like Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, etc. Provision for 800 MT/day has been made for companies related to the above departments.

Retail outlets across the country are operating normally. The Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices; however, to protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. The Government of India vide Gazette notification dated 11.04.2026 has increased the export levy on diesel to Rs. 55.50 per litre and on ATF to Rs. 42 per litre to ensure availability of these products in the domestic market. Retail prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged, with no increase at retail outlets.

An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States/UTs over and above the regular allocation. 18 States/UTs have issued SKO allocation orders, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have indicated no requirement. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)