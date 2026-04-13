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Lamar Advertising Company To Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Operating Results


2026-04-13 04:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2026 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode: 63104
Live Webcast: lamar
Webcast Replay:
Available through Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time


Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
...

MENAFN13042026004107003653ID1110977451



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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