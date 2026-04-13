Solarway Brings Customizable Off-Grid Energy Solutions To The 139Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will open in Guangzhou on April 15, 2026. With a total exhibition area of approximately 1.55 million square meters, 75,500 booths, and over 30,000 participating enterprises, the fair has already registered more than 170,000 pre‐verified overseas buyers. This edition emphasizes the themes of“new”,“green” and“smart”, showcasing the latest achievements of China's manufacturing industry in intelligent and green technologies.







As one of the core sections of Phase I, the Electronics & Electrical Products zone brings together many industry leaders and innovative players, making it a major focus for global buyers. Solarway, a specialist in off‐grid energy solutions, will present its core products in this zone at Booth 16.3H03.

Electronics & Electrical Zone: A Key Engine of Phase I

Phase I of the 139th Canton Fair runs from April 15 to 19, 2026, under the theme“Advanced Manufacturing”. In addition to traditional mechanical, hardware, lighting and electrical topics, the fair features cutting‐edge technologies in electronics & home appliances, new energy vehicles & smart mobility, industrial automation & intelligent manufacturing, and new energy.

The Electronics & Electrical Products zone is one of the most dynamic sections of Phase I, bringing together high‐quality suppliers of electronic components, power supplies, electrical control devices, wire & cable, and more. Many exhibitors are showcasing products that integrate digital technologies such as AI and IoT with green energy goals, demonstrating breakthroughs in smart sensing, energy management, green conversion, and system integration.

Products like inverters, energy storage systems and charging equipment are particularly popular among buyers. Information from local commerce authorities shows that enterprises from Hangzhou, Chuzhou, Yangzhou, Xiamen, Huizhou and other cities are actively participating. For example, the Xiamen trade delegation has 23 companies exhibiting in the Electronics & Electrical and Electronic Consumer Goods zones.

The global inverter market continues to grow. Data shows that global power converter/inverter market sales reached USD 246 million in 2024 and are expected to rise to USD 365 million by 2031. Against this backdrop, the Electronics & Electrical zone serves as a vital hub for supply and demand matching.

Solarway: A B‐End Customization Expert in Off‐Grid Power

At Booth 16.3H03, Solarway (also known as Soloway in some markets) brings 16 years of factory experience as a professional off‐grid inverter manufacturer. The company focuses exclusively on B‐end buyers, distributors and engineering contractors, offering custom inverter solutions.

Solarway's product line covers three core categories: off‐grid inverters, battery chargers, and controllers. Together, they integrate power generation, storage and consumption into a unified system.

For B‐end customers with diverse application scenarios, Solarway provides highly flexible customization – from voltage (e.g., 48V) and enclosure color to customer logo. The HP series inverters exceed industry averages in key performance indicators such as vibration resistance, drop resistance, high‐temperature tolerance, and load capacity. This ensures stable and reliable operation in demanding off‐grid environments – mountains, islands, RVs, remote work sites, and more.

In terms of product design, Solarway follows the industry trend of moving from single‐function devices to integrated systems. Solar‐plus‐storage‐charging solutions are becoming the mainstream direction. Solarway's integrated approach matches inverters with energy storage and smart controllers to build a complete off‐grid power ecosystem for end users. Many industry players have already showcased similar integrated solutions at previous Canton Fairs and received positive market feedback.

Strong Buyer Turnout and Active Business Matching

Buyer participation at this Canton Fair continues to grow. 279 leading buying enterprises have confirmed group attendance, including global names like Walmart (USA), Sainsbury's (UK), and Samsung Electronics (Korea). 137 overseas business institutions, such as the German Federation of Small and Medium‐Sized Enterprises (BVMW), have also registered.

Previous editions have proven that the Electronics & Electrical zone is one of the most active areas for supply‐demand matching. The Canton Fair has organized dedicated sourcing events for electronics, electrical products, consumer electronics and information products, bringing together 85 high‐quality suppliers and nearly 90 global invited buyers for on‐site meetings – helping companies secure orders and expand markets.

At the 138th Canton Fair, several companies saw strong engagement. INVT's off‐grid inverter, designed for areas without grid access or in remote locations, received wide attention. Foshan Felicity Solar's lithium batteries and inverters also attracted many buyers. Powtran's high‐performance frequency inverters, PV inverters, and industry‐specific customized solutions drew professional buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, South America and dozens of other countries and regions. These success stories highlight the commercial value of the Electronics & Electrical zone.

Join Solarway on a Journey to Energy Freedom

The Electronics & Electrical zone at the 139th Canton Fair will present a dynamic event combining technology demonstrations, business negotiations, and industry networking. Solarway cordially invites global buyers, distributors, and engineering partners to visit Booth 16.3H03 to explore the possibilities of off‐grid energy solutions.

As Solarway's brand promise states:“Tell us your needs – trust us for your custom solutions!”

At the Canton Fair – a bridge connecting China's manufacturing strength with global markets – Solarway looks forward to meeting you face to face and exploring the future of energy freedom together.

Exhibition Information:



Event: 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)

Phase I Dates: April 15–19, 2026

Venue: Canton Fair Complex, 382 Yuejiang Zhong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China Booth: 16.3H03 (Electronics & Electrical zone)