GO Investor Alert: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After CEO Allegedly Certified Misleading Statements: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

GO INVESTOR ALERT

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) of a pending securities class action naming two senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: August 5, 2025 through March 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... | (212) 363-7500.

Grocery Outlet shares fell $2.45 per share, or 27.9%, closing at $6.34 on March 5, 2026. The Court has set May 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher M. Miller, Chief Financial Officer, are each named as defendants in the securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit contends that Potter and Miller, by virtue of their senior positions, possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Grocery Outlet's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who control entities that violate Section 10(b). The complaint charges that Potter and Miller:



Were provided with copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections

Had access to material non-public information regarding the unsustainability of Grocery Outlet's rapid store expansion strategy

Knew that 36 stores lacked a viable path to sustained profitability yet allowed the Company to tout strong financial and operational growth driven by new store openings Permitted the Company to reaffirm and then narrow full-year fiscal 2025 guidance that was not achievable given known operational realities

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under SOX Sections 302 and 906, Potter and Miller each personally certified the accuracy of Grocery Outlet's quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q filed in August and November 2025. These certifications attested that the financial statements fairly presented the Company's condition and that no material facts were omitted. The action asserts that these certifications were made while defendants knew that the Company had expanded too quickly and that its growth narrative was artificially supported by excessive store openings rather than organic performance.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives sign SOX certifications, they accept personal responsibility for the integrity of the information shareholders rely upon to make investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171